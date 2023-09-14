BMF is not just another crime drama, it’s a testament to the real life story of Detroit’s Black Mafia Family. This Starz series delves into the life of the Flenory brothers, Demetrius “Big Meech” and Terry “Southwest T,” who built one of the most powerful drug empires in America. Since debuting in 2021, the project has remained authentic in its portrayal of street culture, Black family, survival, hustle and the grand pursuit of a legacy that transcends the systems in place meant to break one down.

BMF strikes a cord with the Black community for its raw storytelling and standout performances, which the Flenory family has been very involved in. Big Meech’s own son, Demetrius Flenory Jr., even plays him in the series. But lately, social media has been buzzing with some big questions like, is BMF cancelled? Here’s what we know about the future of the series and the drama surrounding it.

Is ‘BMF’ cancelled?

Despite gossip making rounds, BMF has not been officially cancelled. In fact, according to TV Series Finale, the series was already renewed for a fourth season before the third season premiered in March 2024. On June 6, BMF will return to the small screen with updates on the intriguing lives of the street legends, the Flenory brothers.

Despite its acclaim and popularity, there are reasons for fans to be concerned about the show’s future. As demonstrated on-screen, business can get messy real quick, and there’s no exception for the rich and famous. All the buzz around cancellation can be summed up to some petty beef that has sparked interesting reactions from big names, including New York native, 50 Cent.

Is 50 Cent the producer of ‘BMF’?

50 Cent (or Curtis James Jackson III) is the executive producer of the Starz series BMF. He has continuously made successful career shifts over the years, with his ventures into television from behind the camera being a natural transition. Helping to tell the BMF story is something special for him. He has been involved with the show since it was being developed, even before its debut. As the “I Get Money” hitmaker tells Newsweek, “Even with the success of the business on the street side, Meech [Demetrius Flenory] was able to keep himself associated with successful artists in the culture. I think that passion for music drove him.”

But that in no way means he glorifies the drug-dealing elements of the story. Fif also acknowledges how, “At the end of the day, you have a responsibility to tell the whole story because otherwise there would be no pathway to sympathy for them at all. When you tell an origin story, you see the innocence in the choice. You see how the decision was made under the circumstances of poverty, and they’re just trying to work their way out.”

Fif’s beef with Rick Ross left some worried about the show’s fate

50 Cent’s involvement with BMF has had its ups, but it certainly has come with some industry and cultural drama, which has made fans think it may be cancelled. He is well known for being very upfront and unafraid to publicly acknowledge industry feuds. As many fans know, Jackson has a long-standing beef with Rick Ross. Per The Morning Hustle, the situation began in 2009. At the time, Rick Ross threw shade at his fellow lyricist over a run-in at the BET awards.

While things started out small, some serious issues ultimately arose from the beef. In an attempt to get back at Ross, 50 Cent leaked a sex tape of one of the former’s baby mothers, Lastonia Leviston. This led to a nasty legal battle around 2010. In the last ten-plus years, both of these music legends have made less-than-flattering comments about each other’s music and character.

Fast-forward to today. With 50 playing a big part in BMF, it seems Ross has not forgotten about their beef. Lil Meech (the industry name of Big Meech’s son) and Big Meech have been seen hanging out with Ross, which has caused a fallout with 50. According to HipHopDX, some shots have been fired back and forth on social media between the two.

In true petty fashion, one of the biggest bits of drama pertaining to the show has been leaked by 50 himself. In an Instagram post, he shared text messages from Lil Meech, seemingly rejecting the young star’s explanation. “F**k Ross, but he gave my dad some bread so he can afford to pay his bills until our next season starts,” the actor alleged. As HipHopDX reports, 50 responded coldly with, “What next season little [ninja]”, which understandably has some viewers nervous about the future of BMF. Only time will tell if the beef is on display for PR purposes, or if trouble might actually be afoot.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does Lil Meech make per episode of BMF?

According to Tuko News, Lil Meech makes approximately $30,000 per episode of BMF.

Who is the owner of BMF Entertainment?

The CEO of BMF Entertainment is Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, per the Detroit Metro Times.