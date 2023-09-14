Marvel Studios’ Ironheart officially premiered on June 24, 2025, exclusively on Disney+, delivering six episodes. It follows the breakout young genius Riri Williams, played by Dominique Thorne. Her character was first introduced in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), and she quickly became a fan favorite for her brilliant mind, quick wit and high-tech skills that echo the legacy of Tony Stark. Alongside Thorne, the show stars Anthony Ramos as Parker Robbins (Aka The Hood), Lyric Ross as Natalie Washington and Alden Ehrenreich in the role of Joe McGillicuddy. Then there is Sacha Baron Cohen, who was heavily rumored, then later confirmed, to be portraying the infamous character Mephisto.

Despite positive critical reviews, an 82% score on Rotten Tomatoes and a splashy debut on Disney+, the future of the show is unclear. Some fans and industry insiders have speculated that the show did not achieve the same breakout success as previous Marvel Disney+ shows like Loki or WandaVision. As of now, fans have been left wondering, is Ironheart cancelled, or simply in limbo? Here’s what we know so far.

Why is Riri called Ironheart?

The name “Ironheart” has an emotional and symbolic root in the character’s story. As Wired reports, Ironheart is set to fill the role of Iron Man in the MCU, so of course, she has to have an epic and catchy name filled with meaning. Riri adopts the moniker in the comics after building her own Iron Man-style armor using salvaged materials. This act displays a level of engineering genius that mirrors Tony Stark himself. While early comic storylines included Tony (the AI version) mentoring her, Tony did not necessarily give her the name. The name was chosen to represent the courage and determination it takes to carry on a heroic legacy.

In the comics, she witnessed the drive-by shooting of her best friend and stepfather, which eventually informed her superhero name. As the first issue of 2016’s Invincible Iron Man comic depicts, the AI brings up the potential superhero name and the rest is history, per CBR.

In the MCU, the show emphasizes the duality that the name suggests. Riri may wear armor, but her heart, convictions, and motivations are her true sources of strength. Her high-tech armor symbolizes resilience, and her name reflects her emotional core. Unlike Stark, whose character arc has been rampant with arrogant and self-absorbed behavior (until Thanos came into the picture, that is), Riri has a bit more stable moral compass.

How old is Ironheart in ‘Wakanda Forever’?

In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Riri is depicted as a highly gifted teenage genius attending the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). According to Marvel’s timeline, Riri is 19 years old during the events of Wakanda Forever. This is depicted as a comical fact, since the Wakandans go to meet the person who invented the vibranium detector device used by the CIA. They expect a seasoned tech professor, but instead they meet a young girl, Riri, at her college dorm. In that film, she is introduced as a brilliant yet down-to-earth college student juggling homework and cutting-edge tech. But despite this dual life, she builds a makeshift Iron Man suit out of vibranium. Technically, though, in the comics, she is only 15 years old when she attends MIT. But she is still one of the MCU’s youngest heroes, as ScreenRant reports.

By the time the series Ironheart begins, Riri is around 20 years old. It has only been a few months since she returned home from the heated Wakanda Forever battle, which she was thrust into due to her advanced tech. So, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s continuity, not much time has passed, according to ScreenRant. But still, her young age underscores the impressive nature of her abilities and the high-stakes situations she is suddenly thrown into. She represents a fresh and new generation of heroes in the MCU. These heroes have the intellect and inventiveness of icons like Tony Stark but bridge the social awareness and emotional depth needed in a post-Endgame Marvel world.

Is Riri Williams smarter than Tony Stark?

Riri has consistently been depicted as one of the most intelligent characters in the Marvel Universe, both in comics and cinematic adaptations. In the comics, by the age of 15, she had reverse-engineered a suit of Iron Man armor using just scavenged materials from MIT’s labs. In the MCU, her origin follows a similar path. She independently creates a functional Iron Man-style suit with no formal assistance from Stark Industries.

While comparisons between her and Tony Stark are inevitable, the truth of the matter is a bit more nuanced. Riri is undoubtedly a prodigy. Her level of pure engineering brilliance may rival or surpass that of Tony’s at her age. But, with Tony’s decades of experience, business acumen and, well, boatload of money, he is a more well-rounded inventor. Yet with Riri still so early in her journey and already catching the attention of the CIA and Wakandan leaders as a teenager, there’s no telling how far she could go with some resources. Whether she’s technically smarter than Tony or not may depend on how she applies her intellect in the future.

Will Iron Man return?

The big question of Tony Stark’s return has lingered since his heroic sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame. While Robert Downey Jr.’s portrayal of Iron Man was widely regarded as the comical backbone of the MCU’s Infinity Saga, his death does seem pretty final. But when you’re talking about the MCU, anything is possible. And with his final, triumphant words, “I am Iron Man,” there could be an epic comeback. With the emergence of many multiverse storylines, his return as the character is as possible as ever.

But as of right now, there is no confirmed plan to bring Iron Man back in an official capacity. But as some day one comic fans know, there are variations in the multiverse where Tony Stark is Doctor Doom. This character casting, which The Week reports on, was actually confirmed by Robert Downey Jr. himself at the 2024 Comic Con in San Diego.

So, this epic revelation is what fans can expect in the upcoming, highly anticipated movie Avengers: Doomsday. Although he will not be playing the frustratingly stubborn and genius character Tony Stark, his part will still have a major impact on the movie’s plotline. Of course, his resemblance to Tony Stark will likely impact other characters who knew him. But fans will have to see how this is dealt with in the plotline.

As they typically are, the next chapter for the MCU has been kept very secretive. For now, Ironheart carries forward his technological torch. Fans shouldn’t expect him to make an appearance as Iron Man with her. Characters like Spider-Man and even his daughter, Morgan Stark, will likely continue to keep his influence deeply embedded in the DNA of Marvel’s next phase, though.

Is ‘Ironheart’ cancelled, or will it be back for season two?



As of now, Ironheart has not been officially cancelled, but it has also not been renewed for a second season. Marvel Studios has been tight-lipped about the future of the show. This has led to a flurry of speculation among fans. But excitement about the character Riri as Ironheart is clear. Even the series creator Chinaka Hodge has expressed interest in telling more of her story. Per Entertainment Weekly, she shared how excited she would be if there is more to the series. She exclaimed, “Yes, a second season, a third season, a fourth season. Yes!” when asked about what might be next. But still, it takes practical things like the green light and a writer’s room.

With several open-ended plotlines, like Mephisto’s mysterious manipulation of Hood and Riri’s evolving role in the larger MCU, there’s plenty to expand upon. However, Ironheart has not received the kind of immediate renewal announcement that shows like Loki and What If…? enjoyed. This may be due (in part) to Disney+ shifting strategies around its Marvel content. They seem to be aiming for fewer but more impactful series.

For now, the show is in limbo. It’s not cancelled, but a second season has not been greenlit. A second season remains a possibility if fan viewership and demand remain strong.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Tony Stark’s daughter?

Morgan H. Stark is the daughter of Tony Stark and Pepper Potts. She appeared in Avengers: Endgame.

Will there be a Wakanda Forever 3?

Yes, there will be a third Black Panther movie. In December 2024, development of the project was announced but no plot points have been revealed, as People reports.

Is Robert Downey Jr. done with Marvel?

No, Robert Downey Jr. is set to return to Marvel. He will take on the character Doctor Doom in the 2026 movie Avengers: Doomsday, as BBC confirms.