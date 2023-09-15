The Idea Of You proved that romantic comedy-drama films are so back when it premiered earlier this year. Now, the idea of a sequel may have fans of the first film sitting straight up in their seats.

According to Variety, Amazon MGM Studios’ Jennifer Salke revealed that a second installment of the movie, based on the book by Robinne Lee, could very well be in the works.

During a stop on the Prime Video Presents Trailblazers event around Europe highlighting women on and off screen, Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios spoke about the importance of celebrating women, the changes in the industry that they’ve had to adapt to over the last few years and the international strategies that are currently leaning in their favor, especially with films like The Idea Of You.

“Big genre pieces that are global, big male action pieces — we know those things work. There’s data galore to support those decisions,” said Salke during one of the conversations. “But it’s like, let’s get out there and break ground with women and see the results of that. And that’s happening. You have the Anne Hathaway movie [The Idea of You co-starring Nicholas Galitzine] — 50 million people just in the launch window. It must be way more by now. That, I think was a real — not wake up call for us, because we’re just building and building – but for everyone else it was like, ‘Wait a minute!’ We have a tiger by the tail kind of thing.”

So, is a ‘The Idea Of You’ sequel on the way?

Salke didn’t give a definite answer to the question, but she did hint that the idea is not completely off of the table.

“Maybe,” she quipped exchanging glances with VP of international for Prime Video, Kelly Day. “We announced that we’re making a Red, White & Royal Blue sequel [also starring Galitzine]. So you can look for us wanting to deliver more when there’s something that’s been so successful like that. But we’re definitely in business with [The Idea of You] director Michael Showalter — who’s not a woman, but he certainly did an incredible job bringing a very female story to light — and we see him as a preferred partner on some other things in the romantic comedy space.”

What Is The Idea of You about?

According to a synopsis for The Idea of You, Solène, a 40-year-old single mom, begins an unexpected romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell, the lead singer of August Moon, the hottest boy band on the planet.

Who else stars in The Idea Of You?

Hathaway stars as Solène, Galitzine is Hayes, Ella Rubin plays Izzy, Annie Mumolo is Tracy and Reid Scott is Daniel.

Directed by Michael Showalter, the film is based on the best-selling novel from Deliver Us From Eva actress Robinne Lee. Gabrielle Union is also an executive producer, as her I’ll Have Another production company is one of the entities behind the film.

The first film is streaming on Prime Video.