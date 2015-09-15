Outer Banks star Jonathan Daviss has been tapped to star in Universal’s upcoming Snoop Doog biopic, which is being helmed by Hustle & Flow director Craig Brewer.

Last week, Brewer boarded the project, which has been gestating at Universal for a bit, as director.

Snoop Dogg is producing the film with Brian Grazer and Sara Ramaker, the president of Death Row Pictures.

Daviss is most known for playing one of the leads in the Netflix YA drama since 2020 and will begin production on the final season soon. On the film front, he’s starred in Netflix’s Do Revenge with Sophie Turner, Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes.

What will be the focus of the Snoop Dogg biopic?

As Deadline exclusive reports, “The film is a look at how Calvin Broadus Jr. entered into the West Coast hip hop fray. Taking the moniker Snoop Doggy Dogg (he’d later drop the middle name), Snoop brought his laid-back drawling delivery and sharp lyrics to Death Row Records, where he worked with Dr Dre on his smash debut album Doggystyle. He broadened into other platforms to the point he might well be seen rubbing elbows with Martha Stewart or getting in the pool with Michael Phelps during the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he became one of the high points of that Olympiad on NBC and Peacock.”

Universal’s third hip-hop biopic

It is the first project to come from Death Row Pictures’ overall deal with NBCUniversal Entertainment & Studios, and is Snoop’s latest project in his relationship with NBCU. He’s alos returning to The Voice as a judge for Season 28. Additionally, this is also Universal’s third straight hip-hop biopic, following the semi-autobiographical 8 Mile and 2015’s Straight Outta Compton.