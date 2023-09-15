Keith David received quite an early birthday surprise during the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2026 announcement event held on Wednesday.

According to The Wrap, the actor learned that he’ll receive the esteemed honor next year, the same year he’ll reach a milestone age.

‘What a surprise!’

“What a surprise!” the Greenleaf actor captioned a video shared to TikTok. “Being #blessed to GET to do this for a living is enough for me; to be recognized for my contribution to the arts is the cherry on top,” he added.

Keith David thanked the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the chamber and his ‘greatest supporter’

David’s caption continued with gratitude expressed to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, and his wife, Dionne Lea Williams, whom he called “my greatest supporter,” adding, “This will be a wonderful birthday present next year.”

According to the outlet, to receive a star on the Walk of Fame, candidates must be nominated by another individual and agree to the nomination when applying.

“Happy 70th birthday!” Williams said as his name was announced in the clip that he would receive the honor after a career spanning four decades.

Keith David’s career work so far

He made his debut in John Carpenter’s The Thing in 1982 and has since appeared in films such as Night School, Heist 88, American Fiction, and Mufasa, among many others.

In addition to his work in film and television, David has made an indelible mark on Broadway as a classically trained actor, a Juilliard graduate of 1979 to be exact, and holds three Emmy Awards out of six nominations, and has been nominated for a Tony Award thanks to his work on the stage.

When his name was called, David was moved to tears before embracing his wife, with the two of them sharing the sentimental moment.

David is among 35 other celebrities receiving stars, including Good Morning America‘s Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos in a double ceremony, Bone Thugs ‘N Harmony, Timothée Chalamet, The Clark Sisters, Miley Cyrus, Shaquille O’Neal and Gordon Ramsay. The official dates for the 2026 Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremonies have yet to be announced.