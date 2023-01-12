Kevin Hart is taking the Everybody Still Hates Chris route with a new adult animated series, Lil Kev. The animated series, which was originally in development at Fox in 2018, is set to come to BET+ in Spring 2025.

The BET+ series is based on Hart’s childhood, with Hart voicing his younger self as he experiences life through a hilarious and subversive point of view. Wanda Sykes and Deon Cole will also star. Sykes will voice Hart’s mother Nancy, described as a “hardworking and God-fearing” person. Cole will voice Nancy’s “formerly incarcerated, fully-ripped, hustling younger brother” Uncle Richard.

Here’s more about the series:

Set in 1993 North Philadelphia, the adult animated series Lil Kev follows 12-year-old Kevin Hart, whose wild imagination and unshakable optimism constantly collide with his neighborhood’s harsh realities. At the same time, his no-nonsense mother Nancy juggles night shifts as an E.R. nurse while waging a one-woman war to keep Kev on track – no easy feat with his mischievous older brother Robert blazing all the wrong trails, his trainwreck father Henry’s outrageous attempts to win Nancy back, and his ex-con uncle Richard Jr.’s questionable life advice. Through it all, Lil Kev navigates his rocky upbringing with humor, hustle, and heart, surrounded by the unforgettable characters who will propel him to comedy superstardom.

Photo: BET+

Hart will executive produce via Hartbeat alongside Hartbeat’s Bryan Smiley, Jeff Clanagan, Mike Stein and Candice Wilson Cherry. Hartbeat’s Tiffany Brown will co-executive produce. Matthew Claybrooks and Michael Price will executive produce and serve as showrunners, with Corey Campodonico and Alex Bulkley executive producing for animation company ShadowMachine. Harvey and fellow BET+ exec Rose Catherine Pinkney will executive produce.

Hart said in a statement, “I’m excited to deepen the partnership with Hartbeat and BET on a project so close to my heart. With comedy veterans Wanda and Deon alongside me, we’re bringing Lil Kev to life–a hilarious celebration of stories inspired by my Philly roots, a place that will always be home to me.”

BET Media Group CEO Scott Mills also said, “Lil Kev marks an exciting milestone for BET+ as we continue to expand our content portfolio with bold, fresh, and culturally resonant storytelling. Kevin Hart’s unique comedic voice has long been a favorite across our platforms, and we’re thrilled to bring his personal journey to life through this groundbreaking animated series. With an all-star cast and an authentic narrative rooted in Kevin’s real-life experiences, Lil Kev is sure to captivate audiences and further solidify BET+ as the home for Black storytelling in all its forms.”

Jason Harvey, BET+’s EPV, Strategy and Operations, also added, “The story of Lil Kev is one we knew we wanted to develop from the moment it was pitched. Adding the dynamic cast to support that storytelling made the project the perfect fit for our subscribers because it allows us to better represent the multifaceted experiences across our diverse audience of comedy and animation enthusiasts.”