After its renewal was announced nearly a year ago, the premiere date for Season 2 of the Love Island spinoff, Love Island Games, has been set at Peacock. The show will return in September. The news was announced Sunday night during the Season 7 finale of Love Island USA.

Love Island USA host Ariana Madix will host the new season, taking over for Love Island UK host Maya Jama. Iain Sterling will return as narrator.

Season 1 aired in 2023, with Justine Ndiba (Love Island USA Season 2 winner) and Jack Fowler (Love Island Series 4) winning.

Per the official description, “Love Island Games will bring together fan-favorite Islanders from various Love Island series across the globe – USA, UK, Australia and beyond. In this cheeky new iteration, couples will compete in challenges while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling, dramatic arrivals, and new competition twists and turns that help control the game like never before.”

When does ‘Love Island Games’ Season 2 premiere?

The series will premiere Sept. 16 on Peacock.

The series is executive produced by David George, Adam Sher, Ben Thursby-Palmer, Andy Cadman, James Barker, Blake Garrett, Courtney Rosenthal, Jordana Hochman, Bernie Schaeffer, Richard Foster, Chet Fenster Richard Cowles, Tom Gould and Mike Spencer. It is produced by ITV America, in association with Motion Entertainment, a WPP Media Company, and distributed by ITV Studios.