After a seventh season that took the world by storm and is surely set to go down in reality television history, Love Island USA has announced its 2025 winners.

In a season faced by challenges (including two Islanders being removed from the villa), incredibly shocking eliminations, and some format tweaks the show hasn’t seen before, the finale was highly anticipated by fans as the final four couples waited to find out which of them won the reality dating competition.

Spoilers ahead:

The winners of ‘Love Island USA’ Season 7 are…

Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales

Amaya, one of the first bombshells to enter the villa, and Bryan, who entered during the Casa Amor stage of the competition, coupled together later in the game but quickly won over fans. Amaya was arguably the fan-favorite of the season in her own right and was heavily speculated to win the competition once she found a perfect match in a partner.

As is per Love Island tradition, the two received envelopes, and one containing $0 and one containing $100,000. The person who received the money envelope could decide whether to keep the money to themselves and split it.

Here are the runners-up, 3rd and 4th place couples of ‘Love Island’ Season 7

Runners-Up/2nd Place: Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe

3rd Place: Huda Mustafa and Chris Seeley

4th Place: Iris Kendall and Pepe Garcia

A reunion special for ‘Love Island’ Season 7 has also been announced

A Season 7 reunion episode was also confirmed for the season at the end of the finale. The reunion special will air on Aug. 25 at 9 p.m. on Peacock, hosted by both Ariana Madix and Andy Cohen. Per Peacock, “the reunion special will feature this season’s winners, fan-favorite couples, and this year’s bombshells for an up-close and personal look back at their experience in the Villa.”

Season 7 has ranked as the No. 1 streaming reality title for five weeks since its premiere, making this the “biggest season yet.” Over 40 percent of the audience for Season 7 are new viewers. Per Peacock, the show also had 130 million social interactions across Instagram, Facebook, X, and YouTube, “making it the most talked about entertainment series across all of television this summer.”

In additional Love Island news, the Peacock global spinoff Love Island Games is also officially bowing in September on the streamer. The docuseries spinoff following the Season 6 Love Island USA cast, Love Island: Beyond the Villa, also premiered Sunday on Peacock.