JaNa Craig’s life has done a complete 180 since she and the Love Island USA Season 6 stars took over the villa.

It’s been almost a year since she and fellow castmates, including her boo Kenny Rodriguez, couple Leah Kateb and Miguel Harichi, and winners Serena Page and Kordell Beckham captured the hearts of many. Now that Craig is about to experience her first whole summer outside of the villa, Craig revealed to us what some of her top priorities are.

“There’s a big surprise coming,” Rodriguez interjected when Blavity’s Shadow and Act caught up with the reality superstar backstage during Weekend 1 of the 2025 Coachella Music Festival.

Reunited and it feels so good

He may have been alluding to the news we reported on Thursday: that some of the stars of the sixth season of Love Island USA will be reuniting for a spinoff, Love Island: Beyond the Villa (working title) to showcase some of the islanders as they “navigate new careers, evolving friendships, newfound fame, and complex relationships outside of the Love Island villa.”

The new show will be based in Los Angeles and will include the ladies of PPG, including Craig, Page and Kateb, along with their lovers, Rodriguez and Harichi. Beckham wasn’t announced as a member of the show due to a prior obligation to another project. However, he will be featured in some of the episodes. Other contestants that will appear on the show are Kaylor Martin, Connor Newsum, Olivia Walker, Kendall Washington and Aaron Evans, along with a few surprise appearances from other previous islanders.

What is she looking forward to the most for Summer 2025?

“The thing about our schedule is that we never know what happens next,” Craig said. “So, new opportunities, new blessings. We say yes to everything.”

“Hopefully I can go home this summer,” the Hawaii native added. “I haven’t been home since last April, to now here, that’s crazy, but as long as it’s with PPG, as long as it’s with Kenny, I’m just gonna be fine. I have no idea what [summer] is gonna look like.”