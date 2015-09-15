If there was anyone who overcame adversity, or as she would say, “took a lot of Ls,” during Love Island USA‘s sixth season, it was fan-favorite, JaNa Craig.

After going through several mismatched couplings, Craig locked eyes with bombshell Kenny Rodriguez after he entered the villa … and the rest was history.

Shortly after placing third in the finale, Craig and Rodriguez both talked to Blavity’s Shadow and Act on the uncomfortable situation she had when the men wanted to send her home, what she hopes her experience on the show means for Black women in reality TV, that Spanish-speaking moment she had in the last episode and much more.

Watch the full interview above. A select conversation transcript below has been condensed and edited for clarity.

I want to go back to earlier in the season. During the dumping and the girls choosing to send Andrea home instead of you. In that moment, I think you were beside Nicole, and it was clear in the moment the guys were so bothered, you said to her that it was clear they were talking about you. How does it feel to go be here now from that moment and overcoming so much adversity and so many incompatible pairings? And Kenny, how does it feel to be that person for her, and you came in and y’all hit it off?

JC: Yeah, I think that was one of the most uncomfortable nights, and the days after that was just the worst, because the boys were like brothers to me at that point. The fact that they didn’t really have the balls to say it was me, we knew they were talking about me, and then Rob told me, “Jana I’m really sorry, but I feel like if anyone should have gone home, it was you.” It sucked.

It sucked more because they didn’t see it from the girls’ perspective. Andrea was very closed off to Rob, and it would’ve been hard for anyone to turn her head, whereas me and Nicole were open to get to know a new islander, so it wouldn’t have been fair to the new islanders coming in if Andrea was closed off. That’s one less person that gets to explore.

The boys didn’t really catch onto that. They started to call it “Friend Island,” which didn’t make sense, because Rob and Aaron were besties for life. Aaron was talking about [how] he wants to go home if Rob was going home that night. That’s a weird point…but it sucked. Eventually we got back to brothers and sisters, but I never felt so uncomfortable in that villa until that moment. Uncomfortable is a word I can say. I’m walking down the hall with awkward silence with the guys. I’m making smoothies for them, trying to be their friends again, knowing that it didn’t work. But, when I tell you I’m so grateful for my girls, because if it wasn’t for them saving me, I would’ve never met Kenny. I’m just so grateful. They saw that JaNa kept on being open and, “You’re trying your best. We’re rooting for you. Don’t give up.” It was the fact that they just saw me putting my heart on my sleeve, every guy I coupled up with. So, I was just like, “If any of y’all need a kidney, I got y’all.” That’s how grateful I was.

KR: For me, I think it was surprising because she takes a lot of Ls…let’s be honest.

JN: Track record was not looking good.

KR: I was starting to think, what did they not like? Sshe seemed like an amazing woman [from] everything that I’m watching [and seeing]. I’m starting to think maybe there’s something…[maybe] there’s a flaw. I thought she would be a little bit more reserved when I came in, as a bombshell, just considering that she had been dumped. She was the second option sometimes. To her credit, she just stayed true to herself. She stayed being her warm [self]. She has a really big heart [and] bubbly personality.

A lot of people credit this season’s success to the fierce loyalty shared between the women in the villa. Time and time again that may not always be the circumstance. I told Serena that Casa recoupling was like a tag-team … all the girls would pounce immediately. PPG — you, Leah and Serena — had this tight bond, but it was also shared with the other OG in Kaylor and also with Liv and more. Did you think you all would get this close and you’d develop friendships like this on the show?

JC: You know what’s so crazy? I know we are telling ourselves there’s a possibility that we’ll be in this villa for six weeks, but you think you’re going in there for love, which was the goal. What you forget is that you’re going to build bonds. When I tell you my sisterhood with Leah and Serena is so real — I’ve never been so grateful for a group.

We would argue at times, that you didn’t see, and they put me in my place, and I would just be so frustrated. And the next day we had a heart-to-heart and we’re stronger than ever. We literally fought like sisters. We loved like sisters. If you would’ve told me that’s what I would’ve gotten of this, that and Kenny, I’d have been like, “You’re lying.”

We already have our group chat, PPG. The second we got out of here, we got our phones, that’s the first thing I did. And I just never been so grateful for a group of girls. They had my back when I was heartbroken and sad, when I’m at the firepit crying. The days I was happy, they’re there. When I was happy, they’re happy. When she was sad, we were sad. We shared so many emotions. It was the craziest thing of it all. We were grocery shopping the other day, together. And the people that came up to us [said], “You guys are like the Holy Trinity.” We’re like, “Really?”

Yes, yes. That’s what the fans say.

JC: That’s insane. And then there’s little remakes of The Powerpuff Girls. The fact that they saw our love … like our love is strong. I like that you guys saw it … made us feel even more, just, special. It was so crazy how that went. Those two girls, I’m so serious, I would’ve been home if it wasn’t for them. After the Casa Amor, [I was like], “I’m leaving, call me an Uber.” And these girls were holding me back. “I’m leaving the villa.” They’re like, “JaNa, stop. Think about it, sleep on it.” If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t have lasted long, for sure.

A lot of fans want to know about you speaking Spanish during the finale, JaNa. How fluent are you, and what went into your decision to do that. And Kenny, what was your reaction to her being a multilingual queen in that moment?

JC: Mi español es muy mal.

KR: Un poco.

JC: Es más o menos, but I can do a little bit [laughs].

KR: She understands the majority of what I say.

JC: I can understand more than I can speak. I’m still taking private classes. But I will be fluent by the end of this year, for sure.

KR: My jaw dropped when she said that in the speech. I had no clue that was happening. And the fact that no one else understands, no one else speaks it there, none of the couples do, she was just speaking to me, speaking from the heart and talking about how much she appreciates me, that was special.

I just want to talk for a moment about the fact that the representation you and Serena brought this season meant so much to Black women. A lot of times, the stories of Black women on reality dating shows, particularly dark-skinned Black women, it gets to be a stereotype. But this was not that experience and you won something from it, and it has resonated with so many fans. What does it mean to potentially be this beacon of representation and to show differences in what happens when it’s done right, versus the shows that have portrayed Black women differently?

JC: You know what’s so crazy? I’m so grateful, because when I got my phone, the way they’re making us The Princess and The Frog…I felt honored. I will be that beautiful chocolate queen if I need to be. And the comments like “beautiful chocolate girl,” I’m like, all Black women are beautiful. There’s the whole light skin versus dark skin, which breaks my heart. I just really don’t understand that, but I will take pride and represent us well.

Me and Serena literally had a heart-to-heart before Kenny came in and she’s like, “I just don’t think it’s fair that the Black girls don’t get enough fair chance.” Every islander that came in, we were not their top pick. And we just [thought], maybe because we’re Black girls, and the dark-skinned Black girls. It sucked. I’m like, “Serena, we know what we bring to the table. We’re great personalities. A guy’s going to come in for us.” That’s when we manifested what we wanted, and that’s when I mainfested Kenny.

I’m not going to hold you. When I was in the bottom for a quick second, I’m like, ‘There’s no way America doesn’t [ride for us]. I know Black America had to ride for me, but maybe because I’m a dark-skinned … hmm … maybe … you feel me? And you saw the Casa Amor lineup. Beautiful, beautiful light-skinned [women]. We looked at each other like, “Damn, Love Island did their big one with this. And every single Casa Amor girl was like, “You girls are gorgeous, you guys are stunning.” They expressed love. And it felt good. I think the thing I’m most grateful about is the fact that his is a beautiful love story and you guys complement each other and there’s no hate toward the skin color. It’s all love and support. I love that more than anything. That’s why I was like, “I won,” even though I didn’t win. And the fact that Serena won, we were like, “Yeah, run that.” Either way, we won. And I love the support from all communities.