Summer hit Love Island USA closed its villa’s doors on last month for Season 6, with contestants Serena Page and Kordell Beckham snagging the W, beating out final couples Leah Kateb and Miguel Harichi, JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez, and Nicole Jacky and Kendall Washington.

At Peacock series’ Season 6 reunion, which aired Monday night on Peacock, there was much tea to be spilled, including the status of Jacky and Washington’s relationship, which was… kind of addressed.

Kendall Washington and Nicole Jacky discussed their issues at the ‘Love Island USA’ Season 6 reunion

As People reports, host Ariana Madix moderated the reunion prompted Jacky and Washington to address the struggles they’ve been through since leaving the villa in July, nodding to the leak of Washington’s private videos.

“It’s been a bit tough on the outside,” the 27-year-old confessed to Maddox. “Just trying to communicate — ”

Jacky was not having it, and quickly interjected, alleging Washington hasn’t been as transparent as he should be.

“Communicate? You have not been communicating. You never have been.”

Washington explained that they were trying to “give each other space,” which the 26-year-old shut down, asking, “After you lied to my face?”

The 27-year-old explained to Madix and the audience that, after leaving the villa, “something happened,” referring to the leaked videos. He then admitted that he “should’ve told Nicole the full truth when it happened, and didn’t.”

Jacky made it clear that the “video is not okay” and “nobody deserves that.”

“I think if you say you love somebody, in the moment when you’re telling me about something, you need to be honest,” she asserted.

She then offered her side of the story, explaining that at the time of the leak, Washington told her he video was “from years ago” with “someone [he] trusted, an ex-girlfriend.” She found out two days later “from JaNa that it was in the hotel room before you go on the show on a dating app is crazy.”

“I was there for you. That’s why I haven’t spoken up; I haven’t said anything because it’s f—ing awful what you’ve been through. But you also weren’t honest with me about it,” Jacky said to Washington.

Washington jumped in and said that he “should have been honest with Nicole in that moment,” but wasn’t prepared to do so.

“My life was turned upside down, and I just wanted to have you there. And that’s why I said that,” he added.

Jacky doubled down on the fact that she “stood by him” and as she was doing that, he was lying to her. Washington said that wasn’t his desire.

The pair went back and forth, with Jacky accusing Washington of not having her back since the show ended, and Washington explaining that he didn’t know how to handle the situation. Jacky told Washington, “You only check on me when it’s relevant for you,” while he retorted that he thought space was the best thing for them at the time.

Most of their duo’s fellow Islanders came to Washington’s defense, sharing the 27-year-old came to all of them for advice.

Nicole Jacky and Kendall Washington are still together

Jacky asserted that she believes Washington loves her, but she’s shaken by the situation.

“I haven’t ended things. We’re still together,” she said.

Washington added to her update, adding, “All I want to do is mend the lie.”

Madix then asked Jacky if she wanted to stay with Washington.

“That’s all I’ve ever wanted. I just think there’s a lot of conversations to be had, and I don’t take this lightly,” she responded.

The update comes after Washington appeared on a July 30 episode of The Viall Files podcast, during which he confirmed they were putting back the pieces of their relationship, slowly but surely.

“We’re honestly just taking it day by day because being in the public eye and seeing everyone’s opinions, it affects people differently,” he said.

Fans side with Kendall Washington during the reunion episode

Like most of the Islanders, most fans felt that Jacky has being too harsh on Washington and that he should have been given grace over the lie he told after going through a traumatic event.

I’m not a Kendall fan but Nicole is missing the point. Kendall had a private video leaked and she doesn’t seem to have a shred of sympathy for how he reacted badly to an impossibly horrible situation???? Idc I actually can’t stand her, haven’t for a long time icl #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/d3CROXrB9R — mindi 🐝🇹🇿 (@mindironalia) August 20, 2024

Nicole trying to use feminism to make herself the victim instead of Kendall who had revenge porn put out the day after the show ended…what is she thinking? #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/ochRu4AMrH — errrrrry. 👑💚💫 (@MissErryyy) August 20, 2024

Kendall was literally shaking. That man is traumatized. The fact that Nicole even brought it up on TV knowing they haven’t talked about it privately first is VERY telling. #loveislandusa #loveislandreunion — Nae. (@naewiththeslay) August 20, 2024

Im sorry, Nicole, this CANT be the reason you’ve been a ghost and not speaking to Kendall. You’re just embarrassed, and you don’t want him anymore. #loveislandusa — Keeks (@keonacoa) August 20, 2024

can’t believe i’m defending Kendall but Nicole is so hung up on the lying like that’s not one of the most embarrassing, unexplainable things to ever happen to a person.. #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/0Pu0WGdSjN — love island men’s biggest hater🫶🏾 (@stupiddummygrl) August 20, 2024

Nicole can head out. This man’s life was in shambles and she somehow is making it about her. Should Kendall have lied? No. But look at the situation and cut him some fucking slack, damn #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/sOpoDAcDKn — samira༄☆ (@platoxiic) August 20, 2024

Love Island USA Season 6 is streaming in full on Peacock.