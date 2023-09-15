The new Love Island USA cast for Season 7 has dropped, but we’re still reminiscing on the bombshells that took the villa by storm during the record-breaking sixth season!

As fans prepare to fall in love with the forthcoming season’s new islanders on Peacock, let’s take a trip down memory lane to see which couples were able to withstand life on the outside.

During the highly anticipated finale of Love Island USA’s 2024 season, four couples made it to the final episodes, including Kendall Washington and Nicole Jacky, JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez, Leah Kateb and Miguel Harichi, and Serena Page and Kordell Beckham, who were ultimately crowned the winners of Season 6.

Are Serena Page and Kordell Beckham still together?

“We’ve had our ups and downs. I feel like we didn’t have a smooth-sailing journey as some of the other islanders. So it’s either like, you hate it or you love it. And we just didn’t know which it was. And we were a little crazy. I was a little dramatic,” Page told Blavity’s Shadow and Act right after the finale. “I didn’t even know how the dock scene was going to be taken. After I did it, I’m like, ‘Damn, that felt like a Tyler Perry movie.’ I was like, ‘Oh no, they’re going to eat me alive.’ So I was like, ‘They probably don’t like this.’ And then we got back together, and I’m like, ‘We’re probably doing way too much for America.’ But it’s exactly how it would be on the outside.”

The pair is still going strong, with Kordell confirming that the love is still mutual outside of the villa, especially with both of them now living in Los Angeles.

“Being able to really kind of enjoy ourselves without the cameras is good. I love it,” Beckham told Blavity in December. “We show some of the things that we do together, and all of that, and then we have our moments in private that we don’t show. I’m just glad I went on the show and I met her.”

Are Leah Kateb and Miguel Harichi still together?

Harichi previously told Blavity’s Shadow and Act that he went in the villa with “zero expectations,” and he said he was shocked by the bond that he and Leah formed during the show.

Although they were the only couple in the final round who didn’t formally close things off in the villa, Leah and Miguel received the most votes next to Page and Beckham, and they’re still going strong.

“I’ve already decided I’m going to go straight to LA after this — definitely going to go straight there. I want to spend two months there or something, at least. Just to kick with her and see her side of LA. She definitely wants to show me around. I’m very much a tourist when it comes to America, so I’m looking forward to seeing Leah’s version of LA. And yeah, we’ve even spoken about her coming over to the U.K. She wants to see my side of London,” Harichi said of their plans immediately following the conclusion of Love Island USA’s sixth season. “I’m definitely down to give her the Miguel tour and just show her around. So there’s definitely talks of us linking up. She wants to show me to her farm and stuff, which I’m so looking forward to. She wants to show me to her horses, which I’m absolutely honored by because I know that’s not something that she does with any person. So I definitely picked that as an honor and I’m mad grateful for it. But yeah, we definitely have talked of, we want to go to Disney World. We want to do little dates like that. I know Kordell and Serena [want to] as well. We want to all link up and do a little double date thing.”

Are Kenny Rodriguez and JaNa Craig still together?

The couple recently graced the red carpet at the 2025 American Music Awards looking like Barbie and Ken, and have shown no signs of letting up anytime soon.

Following the finale, during which Craig and Rodriguez came in third place, Rodriguez spoke to Blavity’s Shadow and Act about being blown away by her speech, which was done in Spanish.

“My jaw dropped when she said that in the speech. I had no clue that was happening,” he said at the time. “And the fact that no one else understands, no one else speaks it there, none of the couples do, she was just speaking to me, speaking from the heart and talking about how much she appreciates me, that was special.”

During an appearance at the 2025 Coachella Music Festival, Craig shared with Blavity that “as long as it’s with Kenny,” her summer plans are complete, especially with this one being their first as a couple outside of the villa.

Are Nicole Jacky and Kendall Washington still together?

Jacky and Washington are the only couple out of the final four who could not withstand life on the outside, despite their optimism about remaining a strong unit in an interview after the show’s final episode.

“I think at first, at least for me, just getting my phone back and coming to realizations about how big this all is and how crazy it’s been for all of us. Just being patient and not putting too much pressure on anything,” Jacky told Blavity’s Shadow and Act at the time. “And I want to see how me and Kendall can do together. I think this is the big test coming outside. We always say that. And I’m just excited to do things with him, like go to the movies, go to [a] restaurant, all the stuff you don’t get to do in the villa. And try and do as much as we can before the reunion because it’s not that much time.”

Washington added, “Yeah, [we’re going to go] film for the reunion — but again, just do life together…how it is without all the noise inside the villa and being in that close environment. Just being open with each other on the outside, getting to know each other’s families, real life in person, and just taking it from there. But we’re excited.”

While still in the villa and immediately after, scandals and rumors about Washington’s private life were shared across social media, and ultimately the couple did not make it that long outside of the villa. Tensions were very evident during the reunion, the first in the show’s history, which aired in August 2024.

Love Island USA Season 7 premieres on Peacock on Tuesday, June 3. As of right now, it has been confirmed that all of the aforementioned finalists, except for Jacky, are set to appear on the Love Island USA Season 6 spinoff, Love Island: Beyond the Villa. Page, Kateb, Harichi, Rodriguez, Craig and Washington are regulars on the show, with Beckham making appearances.