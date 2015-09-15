She was already the people’s princess, and now she’s got her man– and they’re set to take the world by storm. Love Island USA Season 7 winners Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales are still basking in the glow of their victory (and $100,000), but are taking time to relish in the love from fans, as well as the history they’ve made with their win.

Amaya almost immediately became a fan favorite due to her vibrant personality, singing, one-liners and metaphors. Despite providing some of the most viral moments of the season, she had a string of failed connections, even through the Casa Amor stage of the competition.

However, in one of the biggest moments of the season, Bryan stood up for her amid several other Islanders coming for her during a mailbox challenge. It changed the trajectory of the competition, their relationship, and firmly made them the ones to beat.

In the post-finale cast interview with Blavity’s Shadow and Act, the two spoke to us about their win, how they both felt during that “Standing on Business” challenge, a scene with Amaya and Ace Greene that may not have been included in the season, what their immediate plans are now and much more.

The below interview has been edited and condensed for clarity. You can view the full video above.

How does it feel in these initial days since becoming the winners, especially since you’ve both made history by becoming the first Latino couple to win? What are your initial post-villa feelings?

Bryan: It’s honestly been unreal. We can’t even put it into words how grateful we are, and being the first Latino couple is so crazy. We didn’t know that until they told us after they announced the winner. We were like, “Oh s**t.” That’s history made. And especially in a time like this, it’s perfect.

Amaya: It’s very powerful. And coming from us being the first [generation]. My parents were born in DR. It feels just amazing that we made history.

Amaya, I want to talk about the moment when it was clear that you were America’s favorite through the polls. Was it a surprise for you to be voted that high by America?

Amaya: It was honestly a good surprise. I know [for] the first votes, the way that the guys were ranking me was just out of projection. But to see that there’s so much support and that there’s so many people that actually see me for who I am and understand me — it was such an empowering feeling. I’m like, you know what? Let me keep on being myself because this is just a testimony to never change who you are. And when you’re being genuine, there’s no poker face mask that falls.

This is something that fans had pointed out — do you think that some of the energy, especially with the men in the villa, shifted a bit once they realized how much America clearly favored you?

Amaya: I would have to say yes, especially me personally experiencing it and just seeing it. And I’m really big on energy. Energy don’t lie, especially if somebody’s acting one way one moment and a different way the other moment. So it’s like, OK, you went from A to Z real f*****g quick and I wonder why.

In the “Standing on Business” challenge, you were up there [like] slaying dragons. So many people were coming at you. Did you feel like you had any issues with them before this, and did you feel any type of way about anyone not standing up for you until Bryan intervened?

Amaya: To be honest with you, I really was shocked by it because I would always ask certain individuals if they ever had a problem [and] if there’s any miscommunication, we could honestly speak it out. But unfortunately, they waited for that particular moment to stand on business, I guess. That’s not standing on business to me, but whatever. But I knew that the girls were going to check up on me afterwards, especially when I walked away, and Cierra and Huda did come to make sure I was OK. But to be honest, Bryan’s voice was all I needed. It was definitely powerful, and it really made our connection have a big shift.

Bryan, what was it like for you in that moment to stand up for Amaya? It happened organically and naturally, despite not having much of a connection before that.

Bryan: Yeah. At that point, we were just friends, and it was just natural. Just like you said, she was up there with three people pretty much going at her, and it just felt natural as they were coming [at her and] kind of not understanding our culture and how we talk. And I just felt like I really needed to intervene and let them know that’s how we talk and our culture.

I know things are fine between you and Ace right now. I talked to Ace a few days ago about this, and fans have had questions about the last dinner before Ace and Chelley were eliminated. You gave Ace an apology. A lot of fans have wondered if you think you were also owed an apology in all of how that played out. Objectively, on both sides, there were communication issues and differences. Things are good now, but how are you processing that part of your villa experience?

Amaya: To be honest, it’s been something that I’m still digesting because it was very impactful. I am glad that we’re both in a better place now and we could call what we have a great friendship. And I always am an advocate for being the bigger person, whether or not you receive an apology back. I know when I want to say sorry, and I feel like the way I raised my voice and everything like that wasn’t a go-to. But yeah, I’m just glad that I was able to say my piece, and I feel like [there] was a moment where we did call it a truce that people didn’t see. It was not captured. Way prior to the family’s dinner, we had a conversation between me and him. I think it was in front of Nic and Cierra at the time, but we called it truce. That apology that happened during the family dinner was just like a second round.

I’ve seen what you both have said you want to do with the prize money. Bryan, mental health awareness is something you want to bring attention to. Why is that an important cause for you to advocate for now that you’re going to have this platform?

Bryan: Yeah, it’s extremely important to me. I opened up to Amaya about it. Growing up, I struggled really bad with anxiety, and I grew up really not knowing how to handle it, and a lot of just mental battles within myself. And I want kids to know how to face those emotions and really deal with them and just be in a better head space. Just because mental health is everything. And my mom struggles with anxiety and we’re dealing with that day by day, and it’s something that hits home really.

Amaya, you’ve gotten so many shoutouts from so many brands over the course of the month. A lot of people keep saying on Twitter that they knew Amaya was in it for love because no one managed your social media. And you’ve gained millions of followers — I think you’re at least close to 3M on Instagram, which is wild with no new posts. Is this something you thought about going in [having handlers]? Did that even cross your mind before going in the villa?

Amaya: Honestly, no, because first of all, I had no idea that this was going to blow up the way it did, and neither was that my priority at the time. As long as I made sure my mom and dad knew I wasn’t kidnapped and [in] any sort of [danger] and I was safe, it really did not cross my mind. But I also want to let our extended family know — our supporters — know that I definitely do want to engage with them. So I hope that [they] don’t take the lack of posting or lack of engagement right now [the wrong way]. That does not equalize me not being grateful or anything like that. I’m just, once again, trying to digest and get accustomed to everything that’s going on because we literally just came here two days ago. And right now I’ve just been calling my mom and my dad, but I have so much love. We have so much love to be given back to the extended family, so they’ll definitely be seeing me engaged with them more.

What’s next for y’all? It’s only been a few days, but where do things go from here? You became exclusive and closed-off going into the finale. What do the next few months look like for you both, solo as well as together and in the relationship?

Bryan: So together, we want to just keep taking the right steps. We took all the right steps in the villa, and now, on the outside, we want to tackle the outside world. Keep taking those steps and really spending quality time with each other, and our families get to meet and have our first real date on the outside, and stuff like that. And then individually, I’m just blessed to be in this position and open to a bunch of opportunities that are to come.

Amaya: Basically, everything he said. Very excited to spend quality time with him and do cute couple things — whether it’s a date night or just falling asleep to a Netflix show. And individually, just like he said, being open to any pathways that resonate with my character that I want to stand for.

Love Island USA Season 7 is now streaming in full on Peacock. The reunion special for the season airs next month.