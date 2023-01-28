Love and Marriage Huntsville stars Destiny Payton and Melody Rodgers were good friends at one time. Unfortunately, the two are at odds, and the root of the fallout is murky, even to viewers. Payton seems to be confused as well, but according to Rodgers, she began to distance herself from Payton because she was associated with people who Melody was estranged from, namely her ex-husband, Martell Holt. But Payton says her friendship with Holt pre-dates her relationship with Rodgers.
Rodgers believes Payton crossed boundaries. A YouTuber recently interviewed Payton, where she became emotional over the ordeal.
1.
Payton admits she regrets the way she behaved
When the topic of Rodgers and Payton friendship came up, Payton got very emotional. In one episode, Rodgers tells Payton that she was caught off guard by her spending time with Holt and his longtime mistress-turned-mother of one of his chidren, Arionne Curry. Payton defended it, noting she’s not friends with Curry, but because she’s with Holt, she can’t avoid being around her.
Melody shared other grievances, including Payton ended phone calls to talk to Holt, which Rodgers believes may hint to Payton sharing information to Holt that she didn’t want him to know. Payton insists she never did so. The Seventh Avenue Beauty founder also claimed Payton was too needy and made everything about her, despite her going through turmoil amid her divorce. Payton alleges Melody never expressed any angst and simply cut her off, which hurt.
During the live, Payton shed tears over their friendship fallout and says in heindsight, she should have acted differently if Melody was forthcoming about her issues with her.
“If I had to choose, as close as Mel and I were, I probably would have been like, ‘Martell, I love you you my guy, but I’m rocking with her,'” Payton said. “If I knew that I had to make a choice…had I been told that…and I said that to her face….”
2.
She says her friendship with Rodgers was centered on shared experiences
After composing herself, Payton explained the depths of her and Melody’s friendship. “Circumstances that mirrored each other as it pertains to us being divorcees, us being moms, us being business women, us trying to still get it…I remember days where we would literally have our babies in the backseat and be driving around the city knocking out our errands together and trying to figure it out…” she explained.
Watch the live below: