Payton admits she regrets the way she behaved

When the topic of Rodgers and Payton friendship came up, Payton got very emotional. In one episode, Rodgers tells Payton that she was caught off guard by her spending time with Holt and his longtime mistress-turned-mother of one of his chidren, Arionne Curry. Payton defended it, noting she’s not friends with Curry, but because she’s with Holt, she can’t avoid being around her.

Melody shared other grievances, including Payton ended phone calls to talk to Holt, which Rodgers believes may hint to Payton sharing information to Holt that she didn’t want him to know. Payton insists she never did so. The Seventh Avenue Beauty founder also claimed Payton was too needy and made everything about her, despite her going through turmoil amid her divorce. Payton alleges Melody never expressed any angst and simply cut her off, which hurt.

During the live, Payton shed tears over their friendship fallout and says in heindsight, she should have acted differently if Melody was forthcoming about her issues with her.

“If I had to choose, as close as Mel and I were, I probably would have been like, ‘Martell, I love you you my guy, but I’m rocking with her,'” Payton said. “If I knew that I had to make a choice…had I been told that…and I said that to her face….”