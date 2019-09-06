That’s significantly higher than the average level of carbon monoxide a person typically inhales, which is usually under 2% for people who don’t smoke and about 5% for smokers, according to Deadline.

What Keke Jabbar’s autopsy report states

The autopsy report also states that the TV star had oxycodone and oxymorphone in her system, but that was not the main cause of her death.

Jabbar’s family first announced her death is July, saying she died “peacefully at home surrounded in love.” A friend of Jabbar, who goes by Prosperity Thickgirl40 on YouTube, also revealed details about the tragedy shortly after the TV star’s death.

“So, seven-something this morning, her husband goes to the garage. He sees Keke, what he thinks is asleep in the car,” the YouTuber said on a livestream, per Deadline. “He tries to get her attention. He opens [the car] up. She isn’t breathing. Her husband, her life partner, her best friend tried to bring his wife back, the mother of his children, and he couldn’t … Keke passed from carbon monoxide poisoning. That’s it. That is all.”