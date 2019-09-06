Two months after the death of Love & Marriage: Huntsville star Keke Jabbar, a medical examiner’s report in Alabama has revealed that the reality TV personality died from carbon monoxide poisoning.
According to TMZ, the report states that Jabbar’s blood contained 64% carboxyhemoglobin when she died.
That’s significantly higher than the average level of carbon monoxide a person typically inhales, which is usually under 2% for people who don’t smoke and about 5% for smokers, according to Deadline.
What Keke Jabbar’s autopsy report states
The autopsy report also states that the TV star had oxycodone and oxymorphone in her system, but that was not the main cause of her death.
Jabbar’s family first announced her death is July, saying she died “peacefully at home surrounded in love.” A friend of Jabbar, who goes by Prosperity Thickgirl40 on YouTube, also revealed details about the tragedy shortly after the TV star’s death.
“So, seven-something this morning, her husband goes to the garage. He sees Keke, what he thinks is asleep in the car,” the YouTuber said on a livestream, per Deadline. “He tries to get her attention. He opens [the car] up. She isn’t breathing. Her husband, her life partner, her best friend tried to bring his wife back, the mother of his children, and he couldn’t … Keke passed from carbon monoxide poisoning. That’s it. That is all.”
Jabbar appeared on the OWN reality series along with her cousin Latisha Scott, cousin-in-law Marsau Scott and aunt Wanda Moore. Following Jabbar’s death, some of Jabbar’s loved ones bashed the cast members for how they treated the 42-year-old star on the show. The family demanded the relatives from the show to stay away from Jabbar’s funeral, as Blavity’s Shadow and Act Unscripted previously reported.
“[I’m] saying it publicly so it can get to…Wanda, it can get to her daughter, it can get to her sorry a** son-in-law. It can get to all those people on that show. The way that y’all treated her in life…y’all got her down there to Texas, and you alienated her,” one relative, who identified himself as Jabbar’s uncle, said on Instagram Live. “And my folks had to spend hours and hours and hours on the phone, trying to reassure her…to help build her confidence.”
Love & Marriage: Huntsville features Black couples in Huntsville, Alabama.
Jabbar’s family, however, remain outraged by how their loved one was treated by her own relatives.
“Our entire life for months has been circled around her mental stability. And you guys did everything possible to push her over the edge,” Jabbar’s uncle said on Instagram. “We don’t want any problems, we peaceful people and we don’t want no problems, we don’t want no issues. We ask you, do not attend no service for my niece…keep her name out of your mouth. Stop going to these bloggers, feeding them information about what’s going on, because you don’t know what’s going on…you have no right…she would be here if it wasn’t for that stupid a** show.”