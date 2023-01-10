Love & Marriage: Huntsville returns next month to continue its eighth season.

When the show left off, the ladies were on an island getaway hosted by Melody Rodgers, and from the moment they touched the sand, drama ensued. The Scott sisters, Latisha and Kimmi, were not pleased with their sleeping arrangements. Nell Fletcher got into a heated exchange with Kimmi. Melody’s friend Chanita Foster stirred up old wounds with her dinner talk about real versus fake friends. Destiny Payton and former show producer Sunni Minx argued over Payton’s ex-turned Minx’s husband, Moses. And Payton and Shari clashed once again over their soured friendship. The craziest part of it all is the second half of the season picks up as the ladies are still in Turks and Caicos, and things continue to go to hell.

Stormi and Melody clash, Maurice’s arrest, Marsau vs Martell and more in the trailer

In the trailer, Stormi Steele and Rodgers clash over internet trolls, with Steele telling Rodges she needs to make her stance known, which Shari refuses. Elsewhere, Rodgers and Payton talk about Payton’s close friendship with Rodgers’s ex, Martell Holt, with Payton telling Rodgers that if she ever believed the two were intimate, that’s not the case.

Newcomer Trisha meets with her estranged husband and her new man to finalize their divorce. The conversation ends with Trisha’s ex, Maurice, in tears. Maurice Scott is arrested for a DUI. his wife, Kimmi, tries to figure out how to help him while his brother Marsau makes jokes on the matter. After rarely seeing Martel this season, he nearly comes to blows with Marsau after he calls him a “b***h ass n***a” and makes additional claims about Marsau being a cheater.

When does ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Season 8 return?

Check out the trailer below. The show returns on Nov. 2.