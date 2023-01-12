More of Lupita Nyong’o’s harrowing journey through A Quiet Place: Day One is here in the new trailer for the upcoming prequel. On Tuesday, the film was also announced to be premiering at the Tribeca Festival in June.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring the premiere of A Quiet Place: Day One home to New York— and on the biggest screen in New York City,” said Tribeca Festival Director and SVP of Programming Cara Cusumano. “We can’t think of a more perfect way to close out our programming this June than with some big screen thrills and a film that celebrates the magic of the shared theatrical experience.”

Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn are front and center in the new trailer, in which their characters are perilously trying to make it out of the city to safety. The A Quiet Place prequel that shows what life was like “the day the world went quiet” also stars Djmon Hounsou and Alex Wolff.

A Quiet Place: Day One is directed by Michael Sarnoski and written by Sarnoski from a story he co-developed with A Quiet Place original film star John Krasinski. Krasinski produces with Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller. The film is based on characters by Bryan Woods and Scott Beck.

More information about A Quiet Place: Day One is now available via your phone. Text “BE QUIET” to 929-202-SHHH (7444) to learn more about the film and stay up to date on A Quiet Place news.