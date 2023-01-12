The upcoming Netflix Kevin Hart film, 72 Hours, is filling out its cast, adding Mason Gooding, Teyana Taylor, and Severance star Zach Cherry.

Ben Marshall, Kam Patterson have been cast in the film, which already had Saturday Night Live standout Marcello Hernández attached. The film marks Patterson’s feature film debut. The film is directed by frequent Hart collaborator, Tim Story.

What will ’72 Hours’ be about?

The film will follow Hart’s character, a “forty-year-old executive” who “hopes to save his flailing career by joining a group of twenty-somethings on a wild three-day bachelor party, after he’s inadvertently added to their group text.”

Most of the characters haven’t been divulged, but we do know via Variety that Hernández will play the best man to the groom and the leader of the bachelor party, and Gooding will play the groom.

The film is currently in production in one of the bachelor party capitals of the United States, Miami.

More on the film’s creative team

Matt Mider & Kevin Burrows and Jon Hurwitz & Hayden Schlossberg serving are the screenwriters. Hurwitz, Schlossberg and Josh Heald produce via Counterbalance Entertainment with John Davis of Davis Entertainment and Hart, Luke Kelly-Cline and Bryan Smiley via Hartbeat. Story also produces via The Story Company. Executive producers include Davis Entertainment’s John Fox and Jeremy Stein, Counterbalance’s Dina Hiller, The Story Company’s Vicky Mara Story and Hartbeat’s Kayla Stamps.