The Matlock reboot at CBS has surprised fans in more ways than one in its premiere episode.

The iconic Matlock character originated by Andy Griffith is now played by Kathy Bates. In this iteration of the character, Madeline “Matty” Matlock is a former lawyer who is looking to get back into the law field after weathering some turbulent years in retirement.

But at the end of the episode, viewers find out that Matty isn’t who she says she is at all.

Who is Maddy, played by Kathy Bates, in the new ‘Matlock’

Maddy is she’s Madeline Kingston, a wealthy woman who has taken on her undercover persona to find out who failed to use their power to stop the street sale of opioids, which led to Madeline’s daughter’s death by overdose.

This means everyone at the firm, including fellow lawyer Olympia, played by Skye P. Marshall, is a suspect.

Matlock showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman said that this twist will not be indicative of the whole season.

In so many words, she said that apart from the premiere twist, the show fans were promised is the show they’re going to get.

“It’s not that suddenly the whole show is going to flip and what you thought was true is no longer true. It’s not that, certainly not,” she said to TV Insider, as reported by US Magazine. “It’s more just, we continue to reveal things and hopefully you’ll get a sense of surprises. And the case has its own reveals in what she [Matty] knows and how she knows. But the person that she tells she is at the end of the pilot is the person she is.”

Matlock airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on CBS.