Tramell Tillman became a household name thanks to his breakout role as Seth Milchick in Apple TV+’s Severance. Now, he’s making waves in the action world as Captain Bledsoe in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

Blavity/Shadow and Act’s Managing Editor, Trey Mangum, caught up with Tillman to talk about the new role—and how playing Milchick opened the door to one of the biggest franchises in film.

How ‘Severance’ led Tillman to the ‘Mission: Impossible’ universe

“Well, I learned that [director/co-writer] Christopher McQuarrie is a huge fan of Severance. And so as I chatted with him, he told me that he was a big fan of Milchick as well,” Tillman said. “So, you know, I think the success of the show and my work on the show Severance really did set me up, because if he hadn’t seen it, I wouldn’t have been in a Mission: Impossible [film], you know? And he’s such a talented and wonderful director and writer. The man knows how to tell a story.”

On working with Tom Cruise and being welcomed into the franchise

He also described working with Tom Cruise and the rest of the cast as “really lovely.”

“Tom does what he can to make sure that we all feel safe on set, that we have what we need to do the best possible job,” Tillman said. “He creates a safe space for us to communicate our needs, and I appreciate that. I mean, that’s what you want from a scene partner—someone that is present and supportive of the work. I’m so appreciative that Mission: Impossible has really embraced me to be a part of their family.”

Watch the full interview with Tillman below. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is now in theaters.