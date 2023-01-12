Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2 is coming just at the right time if you’re jonesing for more rich people drama à la The White Lotus.

The new trailer for the Hulu series starring Nicole Kidman is out, and a new group will be taken to the very edge in order to heal from their various life issues. Kidman reprises he role from Season 1 with an entirely new cast.

According to the official description:

Nine new strangers connected in ways they could never imagine are invited by mysterious guru Masha Dmitrichenko (Nicole Kidman) to join a transformational wellness retreat in the Austrian Alps. Over the course of a week, she takes them to the brink. Will they make it? Will she? Masha is willing to try anything in the interest of healing everyone involved, including herself.

Who stars in ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Season 2?

The cast includes Henry Golding, Lena Olin, Annie Murphy, Christine Baranski, Lucas Englander, King Princess, Murray Bartlett, Dolly de Leon, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Mark Strong and Aras Aydin.

When does ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Season 2 premiere?

The series is based on Liane Moriarty’s book of the same name and hails from David E. Kelley, Kidman’s Blossom Films, Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories and Fifth Season, which also serves as distributor. Kelley, Kidman and Papandrea also executive produce with Moriarty, Steve Hutensky, Molly Allen, Jonathan Levine, Rachel Shukert, Matthew Tinker, Anthony Byrne and JH Butterworth.

Nine Perfect Strangers comes to Hulu May 21.