The new trailer for Now You See Me: Now You Don’t shows The Four Horsemen taking on a new heist with their impressive magic skills.

The heist team, including Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Jesse Eisenberg, Isla Fisher and Mark Ruffalo, are retired. But one new score brings them back into the fray.

What we know so far about the film

The logline from Lionsgate reads: The Four Horsemen return along with a new generation of illusionists performing mind-melding twists, turns, surprises, and magic unlike anything ever captured on film.

As previously announced during April’s CinemaCon, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t reunites the franchise with director Ruben Fleischer. Morgan Freeman also returns, and new cast members are Rosamund Pike, Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa and Ariana Greenblatt.

When does ‘Now You See Me: Now You Don’t’ hit theaters?

More from the Now You See Me universe is also coming soon. Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chair Adam Fogelson told the CinemaCon audience that the film team is “already developing the next chapter.”

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t heads to theaters Nov. 14.