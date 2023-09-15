O’Dessa‘s love for her family brought her to Satylite City, and this universal emotion also led to her demise.

Searchlight Pictures released the recent film, starring Sadie Sink, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Regina Hall and Murray Bartlett.

According to the official synopsis, “A farm girl embarks on an epic quest to recover a cherished family heirloom in the post-apocalyptic future. Her journey soon leads her to a strange and dangerous city where she meets her one true love. However, to save his soul, she must put the power of destiny and music to the ultimate test.”

Sink stars as O’Dessa opposite Harrison Jr., who takes on the role of Euri. Hall becomes a villain as Neon Dion, and Bartlett is Plutonovich.

Do O’Dessa and Euri tie the knot?

After O’Dessa defeats Neon Dion, she finds Euri, and the pair believe they’re free to form a union thanks to their love for one another. That is, until O’Dessa finds herself alone at the altar before discovering that Euri has been kidnapped and taken to Onderworld. On this island, tyrant Plutonovich resides and films his broadcast shows to keep the residents of Satylite City under control.

Once she arrives, O’Dessa becomes the subject of Plutonovich’s latest conquest, discovering “The One.” On the other side of her fate is her lover’s life, Euri.

To strip her of her musical talents, Plutonovich clips every string of O’Dessa’s guitar (which she finally got back after it was stolen and led her to Satylite City) except for one.

Still, she perseveres and continues to use the power of her musicianship to free the minds of the citizens of Satylite City, who have been under the control of Plutonovich and his broadcasts from Onderworld.

Does she become ‘The One?’

After a captivating performance of “The Song (Love Is All)” during the film’s climax and to save Euri’s life with the one string left from her father’s guitar, O’Dessa is crowned as the winner of the competition by Plutonovich, but that isn’t the last of his schemes.

Euri comes down the steps in the same veil he was wearing when he was kidnapped just moments before their marriage. Still, once O’Dessa pulls back the covering, she discovers that her lover is no more after undergoing a face operation at the hands of Plutonovich.

What happens to Onderworld?

At this point, O’Dessa loses it, and it isn’t long before she attacks Plutonovich with her guitar before setting the prized family heirloom on fire and using it to destroy “The Eye,” which in turn leads to the destruction of Onderworld.

Once she realizes that the one person left for her to pour all her love into is no longer, O’Dessa sacrifices herself to free the people in Satylite City.

Is O’Dessa still alive?

Just before the credits roll, we see O’Dessa and Euri in a dreamlike state, staring at one another in a field, seemingly suggesting they’re reunited in the afterlife.

However, O’Dessa’s legacy lives on through the people in Satylite City, who have marked out a “Long Live Plutonovich” sign to read “Long Live O’Dessa” instead.

What was once an uninspired town of people trapped under the control of Plutonovich begins to bloom (literally) in a place that fosters community, where viewers see (for the first time) people talking among one another without being under the spell they were thanks to the tyrant’s reign.

The final scene flashes to one of the dirt-selling girls captivated by O’Dessa’s previous performance to become “The One.” She’s seen in the mirror, dressed in O’Dessa’s image with a guitar, symbolizing that music has the power not only to heal and inspire generations long after their creators are gone.

O’Dessa is now available to stream on Hulu.