P-Valley‘s season three is finally coming, to the delight of fans around the country. This time around, some of viewers’ favorite recurring stars have been given a raise.

Deadline reports that Gail Bean, Bertram Williams Jr. and Thomas Q. Jones are now series regulars after recurring for previous seasons. Mea Wilkerson has also been added to the cast as a new regular. Wilkerson will play a new dancer at The Pynk called Haiku. She’s described as “an enigmatic new dancer who thrives on chaos, finding solace in the messy choices that ignite her spirit and remind her what it means to truly feel alive.”

P-Valley‘s third season finds The Pynk after its Season 2 battle to stay open amid the pandemic. Last season, things got messier for the dancers in their fictional town of Chucalissa, Mississippi; not only did the pandemic make things tough, but personal drama and workplace competition brought out the claws between the dancers and their friends and family.

The series stars Brandee Evans, Shannon Thornton, Nicco Annan, Elarica Johnson, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Harriet D. Foy, Parker Sawyers, Dan J. Corbin, Morocco Omari, and Dominic DeVore. The series was created by playwright Katori Hall, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer.