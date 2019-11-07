Practical Magic’s sequel has landed a release date as Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman are returning to star.

The OG fantasy comedy about two sisters—Sally and Gillian Owens— who fight off a family curse that kills the men they love, was released in October 1998. Based on the 1995 novel by Alice Hoffman, it wasn’t a box office smash or favored by critics. However, in the years following its release, it became a beloved cult classic.

For years, there have been attempts to get another film off the ground, and on Tuesday, Warner Bros. announced that the new film, Practical Magic 2, will hit theaters next fall.

Susanne Bier is set to direct the new movie, and Akiva Goldsman penned the screenplay. Goldsman also co-wrote the first film. Kidman told Variety that production was “moving ahead rapidly” in February.

In a new teaser, Warner Bros. confirmed that Practical Magic 2 will release in theaters on Sept. 18, 2026. The clip includes a voice-over by Bullock and Kidman.

“Tooth of wolf and morning dew. Something old and something new. Let the spell begin to mix. Sept. 18, 2026,” the actresses chant in the teaser.

The spell is cast. The date is set. Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman return. Only In Theaters September 18, 2026.



Rewatch the original #PracticalMagic now streaming on MAX. pic.twitter.com/SfPT1DduLX — Warner Bros. (@warnerbros) May 6, 2025

Fans were quick to react to the teaser on social media.

You mean I get more midnight margaritas, sisterly spells, and windswept witchy coastal living? BRB, crying magical tears. ✨ #PracticalMagic2 pic.twitter.com/Di7hBNZCzr — SorryBob (@BirdieJaneLane) May 7, 2025

YAAASSS THAT MEANS MORE NEW STEVIE NICKS MUSIC FOR THE SOUNDTRACK TOO! 🥹🖤✨🕊️ — Carrie Dawn 💖 (@Blake93) May 6, 2025

‘Practical Magic 2’ is based on a later novel in Hoffman’s series

Though not much is known about the film’s plot, Bullock and Kidman, in addition to returning as the Owens sisters, will produce the sequel with Denise Di Novi, who produced the original film. The film will be based on a later book in the Practical Magic book series.

“There’s a joyousness to that movie, and there’s such beautiful themes of sisterhood and family and acceptance, tolerance, love,” Di Novi, told People of “Practical Magic” in August. “Just the title that Alice Hoffman, the amazing author, thought of that’s now become part of the vernacular of Practical Magic is that there’s magic in daily life, in love, in family, in sisterhood. It’s magical, and we all have our gifts, and women have very particular and specific gifts. We really want to honor all of that.”