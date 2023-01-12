Netflix has dropped the first trailer for Pulse, the streamer’s very first English-language medical procedural.

The series stars Willia Fitzgerald, Colin Woodell, Justina Machado, Jack Bannon, Jessie T. Usher, Jessy Yates, Chelsea Muirhead and Daniela Nieves. The cast is rounded out with Néstor Carbonell, Jessica Rothe, Santiago Segura, Ash Santos and Arturo Del Puerto.

Pulse features residents who are working under the high-stakes world of a Miami emergency room. Not only are the patients’ cases challenging, but the residents’ relationships with each other get tested. Even the weather poses a threat with a looming hurricane.

What is Netflix’s ‘Pulse’ about?

Here’s the series description:

As a hurricane barrels towards Miami’s busiest Level 1 Trauma Center, third-year resident Dr. Danny Simms (Willa Fitzgerald) is unexpectedly thrust into a promotion when beloved Chief Resident Dr. Xander Phillips (Colin Woodell) is suspended. Amid the worsening storm and an onslaught of trauma cases, the hospital goes into lockdown, and Danny and Phillips must find a way to work together – even as the bombshell details of a complicated and illicit romance between them begin to spill out. The rest of the ER is left to process the fallout of their relationship while balancing their own challenges, both personal and professional, as they work under the pressure of life-or-death stakes. Because for this tight-knit group of doctors, saving their patients’ lives is often less complicated than living their own.

Showrunner and executive producer Carlton Cuse previously Netflix’s Tudum that Pulse follows how emergency room doctors quickly become family under intense circumstances.

“Nowadays, your work family can really be, apart from your literal family, the most important community you have,” he said. “The complications that arise between what’s going on off the clock and on the clock can get messy. It can get confusing. That’s what we wanted to explore with Pulse.”

Creator, showrunner and executive producer Zoe Robyn also added that the series shows how these relationships get tested under pressure.

“We wanted these characters to be real people who have to go through the relatable issues of working together in a pressure cooker,” she said. “Relationships are forming and breaking apart on Pulse.”

When does ‘Pulse’ premiere on Netflix?

Other executive producers along with Robyn and Cuse include Bradley Gardner, Emma Forman, Michael Klick and Kate Dennis.

Pulse comes to Netflix on April 3.

Watch the trailer and check out the new images below: