Reasonable Doubt is almost back on Hulu, and the series has revealed the first images for Season 2.

Additionally, the Onyx Collective series has set an August return to the streamer.

Season 2 stars include returning cast members Emayatzy Corinealdi as Jax Stewart, McKinley Freeman as Lewis Stewart, Tim Jo as Daniel, Angela Grovey as Krystal, Thaddeus J. Mixson as Spenser and Aderinsola Olabode as Naima.

Joining the cast in Season 2 as a new series regular is Morris Chestnut as Corey Cash.

Here’s the official description for Season 2:

After trying to heal from her wounds from last season’s arduous trial and deadly affair, Jax Stewart is attempting to get her life back on track. That is until one of her closest friends reveals that she has killed her husband. Her friend is claiming self-defense, but an uncompromising prosecutor thinks otherwise. Needing all the help she can get, Jax brings in an ambitious defense attorney to lead the case, but things get tense very quickly. Can Jax defend her friend, save her marriage and protect her energy while being catapulted into the biggest case of her career? Or will she lose it all?

Check out the images below:

Photo: Disney/Crystal Power

Photo: Disney/Crystal Power