After a lengthy production hiatus, fans were thrilled when it was announced that The Real Housewives of Atlanta was moving forward with its milestone 16th season. In addition to the return of Porsha Williams, there were some other familiar faces and fresh blood to tap into. And there was so much drama between Williams’ ongoing divorce saga with her Nigerian-born businessman and alleged scammer, Simon Guobadia, that viewers were dying to see it play out on camera. Additionally, Drew Sidora’s divorce continued to unravel, with her estranged husband Ralph Pittman living in the basement.

Shamea Morton was getting bumped from longtime friend of the show to a full-time peach holder, with everyone hopeful she’d step out of Williams’ shadow. The photo reveal saga between OG Kenya Moore and newcomer Brit Eady stayed in the headlines. And many jumped for joy that the infamous Phaedra Parks would make her RHOA comeback after her controversial exit.

The season seemingly had all the ingredients to be the main entrée. Instead, it turned out to be a lackluster appetizer, leaving many wondering what production was thinking with many of the decisions made along the way.

Shamea Morton made the ultimate fumble

I didn’t think anyone could have fumbled their RHOA bag more than Marlo Hampton… until Shamea entered the fold. After appearing on the show for over a decade as the blindly loyal friend to Porsha, the early episodes of the season showed why Shamea was worthy of the spotlight. She’s talented, married, wealthy and likable… until she wasn’t the latter. Before we even got midway through the season, Shamea seemingly traded in her chance to be what everyone called the quintessential housewife for the comfort of being Porsha’s lapdog.

Whatever was going on behind the scenes, we will probably never know. But it’s been shown that the friendship between Porsha and Shamea has not been reciprocal, such as Porsha jumping ship for Phaedra in Seasons 9 and 16, not attending Shamea’s wedding, and shading her vocal ability, among other things. Regardless, Shamea has been hell-bent on keeping her friendship with Porsha, and it’s exhausting and confusing.

She inserts herself into situations to save Porsha’s image while Porsha leaves her hanging, and jeopardizes her relationships with other cast members to stay in Porsha’s good graces. Porsha may be the example of being the friend who is happy for one, unless they are on an even playing field. It seemed Shamea was worried more about whatever proximity to Porsha could afford her, versus utilizing the platform for her own good.

It’s sad. Because the potential in Shamea is there. If she’s asked back for another season, we’d love to see her stand 10 toes down for herself and be the triple threat as an entertainer she says she is. I mean, she does have Kandi Burruss co-signing her as the ultimate housewife. Hopefully, she made enough of an impression on the producers to get a second shot.

We didn’t need Phaedra Parks

There’s not really much to be said here. Phaedra did what Phaedra does best: make condescending remarks to her co-stars, throw shade in confessionals, hmm and ah, make faces judging others like a church lady, show nothing of her personal life outside of her adorable boys and deflect to everyone else’s secrets they’re hiding. And the Frick and Frack dynamic with her and Porsha doesn’t have much substance. Because a cast member has history on the show does not mean they serve any real value.

Kenya, Brit and the photo scandal

We all saw how it played out. What Kenya did was egregious, but in my opinion, Brit’s actions were equally as threatening. Kenya being gone left a lot of unanswered questions — and only for Brit to turn around and skip the reunion and threaten legal action. Kenya should have been fully removed from the season, as the story didn’t have a beginning, middle and end. It was a loss to the viewer.

Is Kelli Ferrell full-time material?

Also, Brit’s fallout with Kelli happened at the end of the season, and there was no buildup. Again, where’s the full picture? Kelli had a decent story with her divorce, business, motherhood, and she was able to float through the group with ease. She may serve better as a friend versus a full-timer.

Drew Sidora gave what was needed

Say what you want about Drew, but she does deliver a storyline. Between working with Dennis McKinley — Porsha’s ex — on a new album (wild and weird, but the deliverable was good), to her constant legal battle with Ralph and him in the basement, Drew has been carrying for the last few seasons. Yes, she doesn’t always fully tell the truth. But no reality star these days does. She’s also learned to stand firm against the mess. Simon Says: Drew stays.

Porsha, Porsha, Porsha

What is there to say? We got nothing regarding the true ins and outs of her marriage to Simon and how they ended up together in the first place. She dragged the Drew and Dennis situation. We’re sick of hearing about her and Shamea. And we didn’t forget that she skirted around Falynn Pina. If the fans want her back, then I guess.

Angela Oakley saved the season

Starting off as the underdog, Angela came in quietly and seemingly a misfit. But she quickly established herself as not one to be messed with. Never the loudest in the room, she could verbally spar with anyone in the most classy way — never taking low digs and instead using her natural wit, charm and facts to win in a verbal war with the OGs.

While she may appear more mature than the rest in her aesthetic, let’s attribute that to first-season woes. That’s an easy fix. She has what it takes. Her marriage may be questionable to some, as it’s clear NBA legend Charles Oakley’s “dry sense of humor” ruffles some feathers. He could be more supportive of his wife publicly, but at least he participates. She was honest about her family dynamics, financial struggles related to bad real estate investments and didn’t hide from cheating rumors. She also didn’t back down from anyone. I hope she keeps her peach.