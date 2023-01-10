Simon Guobadia is speaking out. The former husband of The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member Porsha Williams spoke with media outlets from his native Nigeria after being deported from an ICE facility. Guobadia and Williams’ divorce was finalized on June 11 following a lengthy court and social media dispute involving finances, marital property and more. Williams received a favorable ruling when a judge upheld their prenuptial agreement, awarding her $40,000 per month in spousal support, requiring Guobadia to pay the mortgage on their home for three years, and granting her a financial settlement. Guobadia says he is appealing the judge’s decision and is now sharing his perspective.

Simon Guobadia says he was blindsided by Porsha Williams filing for divorce

Guobadia maintains there were no apparent issues in the marriage. He told Page Six, “She never shared her concerns or issues with me.” He added, “I kept asking, ‘Why did you file for a divorce?’ And she wouldn’t say anything,” claiming he also could not reach her family. “This felt like a coup. … I was totally blindsided.”

Williams filed for divorce in February 2024 following a Valentine’s Day argument. Guobadia alleges she later reached out to reconcile, but he did not respond. “At that point, I was done,” he said.

Williams has stated that she filed after learning of his immigration and legal matters. She claims she hired an immigration attorney to help him, but Guobadia did not follow the attorney’s guidance. She also said the final straw was his decision to leave the country against her wishes, as she feared deportation, and an argument over her seeking legal advice regarding business-related documents.

The business owner believes Porsha Williams sought him out for financial gain

After being unable to reach Williams or her close contacts, Guobadia said he sent her a text that read: “This was a $5 million rehab project that I took on.” He claims he came to believe he had been deceived.

“I think I was targeted. I was targeted from day one for financial reasons. When I filed for divorce from my previous ex-wife [RHOA cast member Falynn Pina], she [Williams] was in my DM praying for me,” he recalled. “I think I was in a vulnerable position at that time, and I entertained it. So it just kind of snowballed from there. Getting engaged in 30 days… who does that? I was out of my mind to have done that. Of course, I’m paying dearly for it.”