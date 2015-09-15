Paramount Pictures has released the first trailer for Roofman, starring Channing Tatum, Kirsten Dunst and Lakeith Stanfield.

The film is directed by Derek Cianfrance, based on a story by Cianfrance and Kirt Gunn.

Ben Mendelsohn, Juno Temple, Melonie Diaz, Uzo Aduba, Lily Collias, Jimmy O. Yang and Peter Dinklage also star.

What is ‘Roofman’ going to be about?

Here’s the official description:

Based on an unbelievable true story, Roofman follows Jeffrey Manchester (Tatum), a former Army Ranger and struggling father who turns to robbing McDonald’s restaurants by cutting holes in their roofs, earning him the nickname: Roofman. After escaping prison, he secretly lives inside a Toys “R” Us for six months, surviving undetected while planning his next move. But when he falls for Leigh (Dunst), a divorced mom drawn to his undeniable charm, his double life begins to unravel, setting off a compelling and suspenseful game of cat and mouse as his past closes in.

The film is executive produced by Tatum, Derek Cianfrance, Jonathan Montepare, Charles M. Barsamian, Chris Parker, Tyler Zacharia, Matthew von Waaden, D. Mark von Waaden, Jack Selby, Rick Covert and Sam Romano.

Producers are Jamie Patricof, Lynette Howell Taylor, Alex Orlovsky, Duncan Montgomery and Dylan Sellers.

When will ‘Roofman’ hit theaters

The film will be released in theaters on Oct. 10.

Watch the trailer below: