Ryan Coogler and Zinzi Coogler gave Sinners fans more lore and a shoutout at the Met Gala.

Speaking with Blavity on the red carpet for the Gala’s celebration of Black Dandyism under the theme of “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” Ryan told us that between the Smokestack Twins (Michael B. Jordan), Stack is the clear dandy.

“Stack actually does Smoke’s hair and kind of tells Smoke what to wear and dresses him,” Ryan said. “Smoke, as a character, didn’t really care how he looked. So what you see on Smoke is all Stack.”

Ryan Coogler talks about which twin is the dandy

Ryan Coogler on fans embracing ‘Sinners’

The two said they’ve seen all of the memes and skits, and Ryan also added how happy he is that fans have embraced Sinners the way they have, including creating their own art based on the film.

“I would say just how artistic people are, how people watch the film and are affected by it, and then go home and do a skit or they go home and do a dance or they paint something or animate something,” he said. “So seeing that, for me, that was what I used to do. When I like the movie, I wanna go home and make something like it or inspired by it. So when artists are responding, that’s when I’m always moved. I’m just moved by how much creativity there is out there in the world.”

Zinzi also said how the fandom’s love for the film inspires her and her husband and producing partner to keep pushing ahead.

“And also, just the volume [of fan response], it feels like at a certain point, the film was ours for so long and we just turned it over to the audience and they are just wrapping this film up in their arms and loving on us,’ she said. “It is fueling us, reminding us that yes, we should keep going, we can keep going and the audience is there to just lift us up and carry us through.”

Sinners is currently in theaters, including a re-release in select IMAX theaters.