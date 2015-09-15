Serena Page, JaNa Craig and Leah Kateb, the “PPG” breakout stars of Love Island USA Season 6, ultimately say that they decided to return to reality television for their supporters. The trio is returning, along with other Love Island USA Season 6 alums, for the docuseries, Love Island: Beyond the Villa.

On returning for the spinoff series, Craig said during the cast interview with Blavity’s Shadow And Act, “It was a group effort. We were going back and forth with the whole gang gang gang, deciding [if] we wanted to do it or not, but essentially it was like [for] us three, we’re going to do it together, or we’re not going to do it at all. And I don’t know…I think we are just so grateful for all the love we’ve gotten from supporters that we told ourselves we’re going to do it for them. We stepped out of our comfort zone before and it went well. So let’s not waste this opportunity. Let’s give it another chance and,I think, show gratitude to everyone that’s ever showed love for us. So we really did it for you guys.”

What PPG thinks about social media and why they deleted Twitter

They also spoke to us about how they have dealt with what comes with going from regular people to overnight superstars, who now have millions of followers and legions of people who support them.

“Well, step one was deleting Twitter,” Page said. [It was] done. Probably very soon after leaving he villa. That app had to go, just because I feel like it just fuels a lot of negativity.”

Kateb added, “And it only lives on that app. When you open up the other apps, you’re like, ‘No, no. All is well.'”

“It’s not something that I feel like anyone should be subjecting themselves to just sit there and look [at],” Page continued. “It is just a bunch of negativity and I feel like outside of that, [we] just weed it out and try and ignore it.”

Adding some more thoughts, Kateb said, “It just comes with the territory. And I think we all do a really good job of not letting it bother us because we know our friendship, we know our relationships, we know our lives, and the people that are in our lives know us. And so I think that’s just really important and also we have our supporters and at the end of the day, it’s like, that’s really all that matters.”

What they say for the fans who send them so much love

Craig also sent a message to fans who do support them on social media, and how that support weights out the negativity.

“I’ll say that we do see them…the ones that support us, defend us. We see you guys. We’re so, so grateful. Obviously, it gets to an extent where it gets a little bit crazy, but the actual stan pages that really do just show love to PPGM, it means the world to us. And we think it’s so beautiful. It’s so cute.”

Love Island: Beyond the Villa premieres Sunday following the Season 7 finale.