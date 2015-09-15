Serena Page, the winner and it girl of Love Island USA Season 6, is heavily responsible in part for the show catapulting to massive success.

She and other Season 6 stars return for the Peacock docuseries Love Island: Beyond the Villa, which documents the friend group’s adventures in Los Angeles during a period of time this year.

In the series, Page opens up about her struggle with anxiety. It’s something she says she still deals with as she navigates a steadily increasing public profile and fame, and she also spoke about it in a recent Teen Vogue feature.

Serena Page on dealing with anxiety as her public profile rises

In a Love Island: Beyond the Villa cast interview with Blavity’s Shadow and Act, she said, “I feel like it definitely gets better as time goes on, as feel like the root of my anxiety has been the lack of structure, the lack of routine, and just how all over the place and world I am right now. So I think with that getting under control, everything else will kind of fall into [place], because with that triggering it, obviously it branches out to different things like posting or just putting this out about my life. I started getting anxious about every little thing, when in reality, the main reason is because I’m lacking so much structure.”

Why she’s being more transparent and vulnerable about it

She continued, “I mean [it’s] something that I’ve dealt with all my life. So it’s not something new. It’s just something that I wanted to be a little bit more transparent and vulnerable about, because I feel like there’s not a lot of people who talk about it…because it kind of gets shut down a lot. Like, ‘Oh my God, you have this going for you. You should not have [anxiety].’ You know? So a lot of people, don’t really come out with it, but it’s a lot more common than one would think.”

Love Island: Beyond the Villa premieres this Sunday on Peacock after the finale of Love Island USA Season 7.