Warner Bros. has dropped the very first trailer for Sinners, new Ryan Coogler film that sees the acclaimed director reteam with frequent collaborator, Michael B. Jordan.

While the plot has been kept under wraps since news of the film was first announced, the jam-packed trailer remains pretty broad and the official logline is as well:

Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back. “You keep dancing with the devil, one day he’s gonna follow you home.”

The film has been long-rumored to feature vampires, and by the looks of the trailer, that definitely seems to be going on.

Photo: Warner Bros.

Who stars with Michael B. Jordan in Ryan Coogler’s Sinners?

Written and directed by Coogler, the film is led by Jordan in a dual role and also stars Hailee Stenfield, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Benson Miller and Delroy Lindo.

Sinners is produced by Coogler with longtime collaborators Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler of his Proximity Media. Ludwig Göransson, Will Greenfield and Rebecca Cho executive produce. More of Coogler’s past collaborators are also on the project– including director of photography Autumn Durald Arkapaw, production designer Hannah Beachler, editor Michael P. Shawver, Göransson as composer and costume designer Ruth E. Carter.

When will Ryan Coogler’s Sinners be released?

The film will drop in theaters on March 7, 2025.

Watch the trailer below: