Netflix has confirmed the news of its upcoming sports docuseries, Starting 5, and dropped a teaser as well.

Rumblings of a Netflix basketball documentary series from LeBron James‘ Uninterrupted, Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions and Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions first surfaced last year.

James, Jayson Tatum, Domantas Sabonis, Jimmy Butler and Anthony Edwards are the “starting 5” featured in the series.

Here’s the official description:

Starting 5, a new 10-part Netflix sports series, provides an intense, behind-the-scenes look at the 2023-24 NBA season through the eyes of five of the league’s biggest players – Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves), LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), Domantas Sabonis (Sacramento Kings) and Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics). The series captures their battles on and off the court as they chase greatness, push through injuries, and balance the demands of family and legacy. James pushes himself harder than ever to stay healthy – and dominant – in his 21st season, while Edwards electrifies with his rapid rise. Butler’s relentless drive propels the Heat, Sabonis anchors the Kings with his versatile play, and Tatum leads the Celtics in their quest for a record 18th championship. Starting 5 delivers an unfiltered view of life at the pinnacle of professional basketball.

Photo: Netflix

The series is produced by Uninterrupted in association with Higher Ground Productions and Omaha Productions.

Executive producers are Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson, Philip Byron and Randy Mims for Uninterrupted; President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Vinnie Malhotra and Ethan Lewis for Higher Ground; and Peyton Manning, Jamie Horowitz and Sam Pepper for Omaha.

Peter J. Scalettar is the showrunner. Co-executive producers are Sami Khan, Matt Rissmiller and Camara Rose. Scaletter, Susan Ansman, and Trishtan Williams direct episodes.

This is the latest Netflix project with Uninterrupted, following former and upcoming projects like Hustle, The Redeem Team, Naomi Osaka, Rez Ball and more.

This is also the second sports series from Higher Ground with Netflix, following the upcoming Olympic men’s basketball series, which will premiere in 2025. Other Higher Ground projects include Leave the World Behind, Rustin, American Sympthony and more. Omaha has produced sports series like Receiver and Quarterback for Netflix.

Check out the images and teaser for Starting 5 below:

Photo: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

Photo: Netflix