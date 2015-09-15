Sterling K. Brown reunites with This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman in the new Hulu series Paradise, which has dropped its first trailer.

Details on the series have been kept under tight wraps, and the official logline for the series doesn’t give us too much information about what’s going on either:

Paradise is set in a serene, wealthy community inhabited by some of the world’s most prominent individuals. But this tranquility explodes when a shocking murder occurs and a high-stakes investigation unfolds.

What is ‘Paradise’ about?

However, as you can see in the trailer, Sterling K. Brown is a secret service agent named Xavier Collins, and he’s being accused of killing the United States president, Cal Bradford, played by James Marsden. The trailer teases an action-filled series that seems to have conspiracy thriller elements as well.

Photo: Hulu

Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Aliyah Mastin, and Percy Daggs IV also star in the series.

When does ‘Paradise’ premiere?

The series, from 20th Television, premieres on Hulu on Jan. 28. It will debut with three episodes at launch, with the remaining episodes bowing weekly.

It is executive produced by Fogelman, Brown, John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, John Hoberg, Jess Rosenthal and Steve Beers.

Watch the trailer below: