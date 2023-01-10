For its first-ever reunion, the cast of Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard is sitting down with Andy Cohen to unpack all the mayhem from Season 2, and we now have the trailer!

The reunion will air on Sunday, May 26. From the looks of the trailer, Jasmine Ellis Cooper will seemingly have the most to answer to. When the season began, she had a strained relationship with the group. “No one was getting along with you, really,” Shanice Henderson said in the trailer. Jordan Emanuel chimed in, noting, “It was like you were trying to puppeteer us,” she said.

In a recent interview with Blavity’s Shadow and Act, Ellis Cooper addressed her estrangement from the group at the top of the season, noting, “I was excited to have conversations. I was excited to meet the moment. And I knew, on the other side, that it was going to be a fun summer. So I was looking forward to it for sure.”

Elsewhere in the reunion trailer, newbie Noelle Hughley took her attention to Amir Lancaster, saying his girlfriend was at the center of the drama viewers watched unfold during the final few episodes of the season. “I’m not gonna lie,” she said. “Your girlfriend was messy as hell.”

Summer Marie Thomas also had some questions to answer, including her shading Shanice’s fashion sense. “You were like, ‘Oh, can I borrow a sweater?’” Shanice said. “If I’m the worst dressed, don’t come to my room—” she continued before Summer cut her off, saying, “Yeah, ’cause I know how to pair it, and you don’t.”

Despite shady moments, Henderson told us in an interview earlier in the season that she made friends with others in the house. “I would say [I became close with] Noelle. Even though I just met her in the house, we connected,” she told us. “I don’t know what it is, but we are actually super close now. We talk almost every day.”

Watch the trailer below: