The series stars Grace Van Patten, Jackson White, Sonia Mena, Branden Cook, Alicia Crowder, Spencer House and Cat Missal. Tom Ellis joins Season 2 as a series regular and Thomas Doherty has joined in a recurring guest star role.

Here’s the official synopsis for Season 2:

Tell Me Lies Season 2 picks up as Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) return to college, not speaking after their dramatic breakup at the start of the summer. Yet while very much at odds, they find themselves in a new version of their addictive dynamic – which is as infuriating as it is inescapable. Meanwhile, the story expands deeper into the lives of Lucy and Stephen’s friend group, as the fallout from Season One impacts all of their lives in unexpected ways.”

Meaghan Oppenheimer is the showrunner and executive producer. Laura Lewis and Stephanie Noonan executive produce for Rebelle Media, while Emma Roberts, Karah Preiss, and Matt Matruski execuive producer for Belletrist. Sam Schlaifer and Shannon Gibson are executive produce.

The drama is adapted from the novel by Carola Lovering, who also acts as a consulting producer. 20th Television is the studio.