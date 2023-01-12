Teyana Taylor has landed her next film project, starring alongside Matt Damon and Ben Affleck in Netflix‘s RIP.

Deadline reports that The A Thousand and One star has joined opposite The Flash‘s Sasha Calle and the previously announced Damon and Affleck.

The film, which hails from Damon and Affleck’s Artists Equity, is described as a crime thriller. No word yet on when it will be released.

RIP is set around a group of Miami police officers whose circle of trust begins to weaken after they find millions of dollars in an abandoned home. “As outside forces learn about the size of the seizure, everything is called into question–including who they can rely on,” according to Deadline.

The film is is written by Joe Carnahan, who will also direct. Affleck and Damon will produce via Artists Equity alongside Artists Equity’s Dani Bernfeld and Luciana Damon. Artist Equity’s Michael Joe and Kevin Halloran will serve as executive producers.

Taylor’s other projects coming up include Tyler Perry’s Straw opposite Taraji P. Henson, Glynn Turman and Sherri Shepherd, and Ryan Murphy’s upcoming legal drama All’s Fair also starring Niecy Nash Betts.