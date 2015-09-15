Blavity’s Shadow and Act has an exclusive preview for next week’s episode of The Bachelor on ABC.

The below clip for the episode, which will showcase Grant Ellis‘ one-on-one discussions with the final three women, they meet up with some friendly faces from Bachelor Nation: Daisy Kent, Rachel Nance, and Kaity Biggar.

What to expect in next week’s episode of ‘The Bachelor’

Here’s the official logline for the episode:

Grant and his final three women embark on a week of unforgettable dates in the beautiful Dominican Republic, a place near and dear to his heart. Grant takes one woman on an exhilarating ATV ride, connects in an intimate yoga session with another, and ends the week with a zipline adventure through the gorgeous green foliage. With overnight dates approaching, Bachelor Nation favorites Daisy Kent, Rachel Nance and Kaity Biggar stop by to offer guidance to the women as they near the end of their journeys.

Who are Grant’s final three women?

Grant Ellis’ final three women are Litia Garr, Juliana Pasquarosa and Zoe McGrady.

Watch the preview below. The episode airs Monday at 8 p.m. on ABC.