The Chi opened to big ratings for its seventh season.

The Paramount+ with Showtime series, which drops Paramount+ for Showtime plan subscribers before airing on the linear channel, has set a record for most-watched premiere.

“With the seventh season of The Chi, Lena Waithe raised the bar creatively and it shattered viewership records, becoming the most-watched season premiere in the show’s history, ” said Chris McCarthy, Co-CEO of Paramount Global and President of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios. “Lena’s storytelling defies convention and cuts through cliché, revealing the depth, power, and complexity of life on the South Side of Chicago with fearless honesty.”

‘The Chi’ Season 7 premiere statistics

Per the studio, the show has scored 2 million cross-platform viewers and is the most-streamed premiere in history. The premiere is up 2% on streaming against last season’s premiere.

Who stars in ‘The Chi’ Season 7?

The ensemble cast for Season 7 includes Jacob Latimore, Lynn Whitfield, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker and Luke James.

Returning guest stars include Kadeem Hardison, Chris Lee, Brett Gray, Rotimi, Jackie Long, Charmin Lee, Jill Marie Jones and Daniel J. Watts, Hannaha Hall, Jason Weaver, La La Anthony, Vic Mensa, Kandi Burruss, Tai Davis, Rolando Boyce, Ahmad Ferguson, Cortez Smith, Genesis Denise Hale, Joel Steingold, Judae’a Brown, Zaria Imani Primer, L’lerrét Jazelle and Brian Keys.

Created and executive produced by Lena Waithe, the series is also executive produced by co-showrunners Justin Hillian and Jewel Coronel, as well as Common, Aaron Kaplan, Rick Famuyiwa, Reshedia Brady-Anderson, Derek Dudly, Shelby Stone, Naomi Funabashi and Rishi Rajani.