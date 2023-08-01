The Equalizer series at CBS, starring Queen Latifah, has been canceled after five seasons at the network.

As Deadline reports, there are no plans for the show to be shopped, and the Season 5 finale on Sunday will double as a series finale.

Variety notes that the show’s cancellation is not surprising as it is co-produced by in-house CBS Studios along with an outside studio, Universal Television, which the trade publication notes makes it “a less attractive option for CBS financially, particularly this late in its run.”

More on why ‘The Equalizer’ was canceled

It also carries a high-profile star in Queen Latifah, which probably was a key factor in negotiations as well. Deadline also reported, “Odds were always 50-50 at best, but there had been promising signs. Since finances play a key role in any renewal conversations these days, I hear producers of The Equalizer had agreed to reduce the budget of the show to the levels CBS had asked for, with Queen Latifah believed to have made concessions herself. But that was never a guarantee for a pickup.”

CBS also had less room on its schedule, ordering a number of freshman dramas and comedies. One ordered series, Einstein, already had to be moved to the 2026-2027 due to a lack of room on the schedule.

The Equalizer joins canceled CBS shows such as FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International, CBS freshman comedy Poppa’s House and others.

How ‘The Equalizer’ made history

It was just the fourth primetime network drama to be led by a Black woman. A reimagining of the original ’80s crime drama series, The Equalizer chronicles the life of Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah), an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills as a former CIA operative to help those with nowhere else to turn.

Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Adam Goldberg, Liza Lapira and Laya DeLeon Hayes also starred in the series. Queen Latifah executive produces alongside Andrew Marlowe, Terri Edda Miller, John Davis, John Fox, Debra Martin Chase, Shakim Compere, Joseph C. Wilson, Loretha Jones and original Equalizer co-creator Richard Lindheim.