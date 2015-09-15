The untitled spinoffs for CBS series The Neighborhood and The Equalizer are not moving forward at the network.

The Neighborhood was previously renewed for its eighth and final season earlier this year, and The Equalizer is still awaiting on a decision. This news came as CBS made several decisions for its 2025-26 schedule on Tuesday, including canceling Poppa’s House and ordering the FBI spinoff, CIA.

What would ‘The Equalizer’ and ‘The Neighborhood’ spinoffs have been about?

The Equazlier spinoff would have starred Titus Welliver and Juani Feliz, who guest-starred in last week’s episode of the show. Welliver’s character was set to be Hudson Reed, “a former top CIA operative with a dark secret who is connected to Robin McCall (Queen Latifah) by an old mentor.” Feliz would have been Samantha Reed, described as being “trained by her father to be a weapons expert, skilled martial artist and true chameleon all while hiding a mysterious past.”

The Neighborhood spinoff at CBS was set to follow “Marty (Marcel Spears) and Malcolm (Sheaun McKinney) Butler as they embark on new adventures, finally leaving their parents’ nest to start the next chapters of their lives, finding themselves the newcomers in a neighborhood that’s both close by yet worlds apart: Venice Beach.”

There is still another ‘The Neighborhood’ spinoff coming

Though the untitled CBS spinoff has been scrapped, another The Neighborhood spinoff is still coming to Paramount+.

Crutch, starring Tracy Morgan and Jermaine Fowler, will bow on the streamer, with Morgan’s titular character being the cousin of Cedric the Entertainer’s Calvin Butler. The Harlem-set has not been given a premiere date yet.