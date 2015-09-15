After having an idea of its premiere window for some time, now, we finally have the specific premiere date for Season 2 of The Last of Us on HBO.

Season 2 sees to return of stars Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, and Rutina Wesley as Maria.

Series newcomers for this season are Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, Danny Ramirez as Manny, and Jeffrey Wright as Isaac. Catherine O’Hara is also guest-starring in Season 2.

The logline for the season is: Five years after the events of the first season, Joel and Ellie are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.

When does ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2 premiere?

Season 2 premieres April 13 at 9 p.m. on HBO. The season has seven episodes.

Based on the iconic PlayStation video game franchise from Naughty Dog, the series is written and executive produced by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann.

The Last of Us, a co-production with Sony Pictures Television, is also executive produced by Carolyn Strauss, Jacqueline Lesko, Cecil O’Connor, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Evan Wells. Halley Gross is a writer and co-executive produces. The production companies are PlayStation Productions, Word Games, Mighty Mint and Naughty Dog.