The Morning Show is gearing up for its fourth season as it drops its new trailer, giving fans a look at what has happened to the newsroom after the merger has rocked the newsroom’s staff and anchors.

The new season of the Apple TV+ starts well after the dust has settled after the UBA-NBN merger, and now the newsroom is faced with not only new internal dramas, but the dramas of the outside world, including increasingly violent politics, scary technologies, and more.

More on Season 4 of ‘The Morning Show’

According to the official description:

Season four of “The Morning Show” opens in spring 2024, almost two years after the events of season three. With the UBA-NBN merger complete, the newsroom must grapple with newfound responsibility, hidden motives and the elusive nature of truth in a polarized America. In a world rife with deepfakes, conspiracy theories and corporate cover-ups — who can you trust? And how can you know what’s actually real?

Who stars in ‘The Morning Show’ Season 4?

The cast includes leads Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon as well as Billy Crudup, Karen Pittman, Nicole Beharie, Nestor Carbonell, Mark Duplass, Greta Lee, Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper, Boyd Holbrook and Jon Hamm.

The series is executive produced by Aniston and Witherspoon with showrunner/executive producer Charlotte Stoudt and director/executive producer Mimi Leder. Media Res produces the series with Media Res’ Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer executive producing. Kristin Hahn also executive produces with Aniston via Echo Films, and Lauren Neustadter executive produces with Witherspoon via Hello Sunshine. Other executive producers include Zander Lehmann and Micah Schraft.

When does Season 4 premiere?

The fourth season drops on Sept. 17, with new episodes until Nov. 19, 2025. Watch the new trailer below: