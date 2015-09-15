Netflix’s Noah Centineo series, The Recruit, has been canceled at the streamer after two seasons.

The news was first revealed by star Colton Dunn on social media. “The Recruit has been cancelled y’all,” he wrote on Threads. “Such a bummer. I’ll share some pics and fun memories on IG but just wanted you to hear it from me. Thanks if you watched. I’m AVAILABLE NOW! Hire me for you[r] tv story!!”

Blavity’s Shadow and Act actually spoke to Centineo last month when it was unclear if the show was getting a third season. Back then, he told us what his hopes would be for the show if it got renewed.

“The show very well could end after Season 2… I don’t want it to [laughs], and I hope people don’t want it to,” he said. “I think that Owen has learned so much that a third season would have to put him in horrifyingly adrenalized danger. We need to triple down on the danger and the action because he’s learned a lot, and we’re gonna need a really crazy Season 3 to stand up to Season 2. Season 2 is a banger of a season, and if we get a third season, all I know is that it needs to be crazy.”

Along with Centineo and Dunn, Season 2 of the series also starred Teo Yoo, Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn, Fivel Stewart, Kristian Bruun, Kaylah Zander, Maddie Hasson, Angel Parker and Vondie Curtis-Hall.

Other cast members included Young-Ah Kim, Felix Solis, James Purefoy, Do Hyun Shin, Sanghee Lee, Omar Maskati, Brooke Smith, Devika Bhise, Alana Hawley Purvis, Daniel Quincy Annoh, Jesse Collin and Nathan Fillion. Lionsgate Television is the studio.