Paramount Pictures has dropped the first trailer for their upcoming film, The Running Man.

Directed by Edgar Wright, the film is based on the Stephen King novel. Wright wrote the script with Michael Bacall.

The film stars Glen Powell, William H. Macy, Lee Pace, Emilia Jones, Michael Cera, Daniel Ezra, Jayme Lawson with Colman Domingo and Josh Brolin. A 1987 film adaptation starred Arnold Schwarzenegger.

What is the plot description of ‘The Running Man’?

Here’s the official description:

In a near-future society, The Running Man is the top-rated show on television—a deadly competition where contestants, known as Runners, must survive 30 days while being hunted by professional assassins, with every move broadcast to a bloodthirsty public and each day bringing a greater cash reward. Desperate to save his sick daughter, working-class Ben Richards (Powell) is convinced by the show’s charming but ruthless producer, Dan Killian (Brolin), to enter the game as a last resort. But Ben’s defiance, instincts, and grit turn him into an unexpected fan favorite—and a threat to the entire system. As ratings skyrocket, so does the danger, and Ben must outwit not just the Hunters, but a nation addicted to watching him fall.

The film is executive produced by George Linder, James Biddle, Rachael Prior, Audrey Chon, Pete Chiappetta, Anthony Tittanegro and Andrew Lary. Producers are Simon Kinberg, Nira Park and Wright.

When will ‘The Running Man’ be in theaters?

The film hits theaters on Nov. 7. Watch the trailer below.