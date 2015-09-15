After many weeks of rumors swirling online, Peacock has officially announced the Season 3 cast of its hit reality competition series, The Traitors.

With Alan Cumming returning as host, the 21 contestants for the third season include:

Bob Harper (The Biggest Loser)

(The Biggest Loser) Bob The Drag Queen (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

(RuPaul’s Drag Race) Britney Haynes (Big Brother)

(Big Brother) Carolyn Wiger (Survivor)

(Survivor) Chanel Ayan (The Real Housewives of Dubai)

(The Real Housewives of Dubai) Chrishell Stause (Selling Sunset)

(Selling Sunset) Ciara Miller (Summer House)

(Summer House) Danielle Reyes (Big Brother)

(Big Brother) Dolores Catania (The Real Housewives of New Jersey)

(The Real Housewives of New Jersey) Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives of New York City)

(The Real Housewives of New York City) Dylan Efron (Down to Earth with Zac Efron)

(Down to Earth with Zac Efron) Gabby Windey (The Bachelorette)

(The Bachelorette) Jeremy Collins (Survivor)

(Survivor) Lord Ivar Mountbatten (British Royal)

(British Royal) Nikki Garcia (Professional Wrestler)

(Professional Wrestler) Rob Mariano (Survivor & Deal or No Deal Island)

(Survivor & Deal or No Deal Island) Robyn Dixon (The Real Housewives of Potomac)

(The Real Housewives of Potomac) Sam Asghari (Actor & Model)

(Actor & Model) Tom Sandoval (Vanderpump Rules)

(Vanderpump Rules) Tony Vlachos (Survivor)

(Survivor) Wells Adams (Bachelor in Paradise)

As the official description states:

The Traitors is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. The entertainment industry’s most competitive reality stars and famous faces play the ultimate murder mystery game. Hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming at an ancient castle set deep in the Scottish Highlands, contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor or Traitors makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.

The series is produced by Studio Lambert, part of All3 Media Group. Executive producers are Stephen Lambert, Mike Cotton, Sam Rees-Jones, Rosie Franks, Tim Harcourt and Jack Burgess. Cumming is also a producer.

The new season is expected to premiere early next year.

