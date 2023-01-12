DeWanda Wise becomes intertwined with the lives of other women with vastly different lives in the new Starz series, Three Women. The newly-released first trailer for the series shows just how the women illustrate some of the problems occurring in everyday women’s lives.

Based on the book by Lisa Taddeo, Three Women allows its characters (Wise, Betty Gilpin and Gabrielle Creevy) to show varying emotions ranging from grief, lust, fear and more as they share their stories to a writer (Shailene Woodley) also facing the woes of life.

According to the synopsis:

The titular series finds three women on a crash course to radically overturn their lives. Lina (Betty Gilpin), a homemaker in suburban Indiana, is a decade into a passionless marriage when she embarks on an affair that quickly becomes all-consuming and transforms her life. Sloane (DeWanda Wise), a glamorous entrepreneur in the Northeast, has a committed open marriage with Richard (Blair Underwood), until two sexy new strangers threaten their aspirational love story. Maggie (Gabrielle Creevy), a student in North Dakota, weathers an intense storm after accusing her married English teacher (Jason Ralph) of an inappropriate relationship. Gia (Shailene Woodley), a writer grieving the loss of her family, persuades each of these three spectacular “ordinary” women to tell her their stories, and her relationships with them change the course of her life forever.

Laura Eason serves as showrunner with Taddeo as creator and executive producer. Emmy Rossum serves as an executive producer with Kathy Ciric.

Three Women comes to Starz Sept. 13 at 10/9c on Starz and at midnight on the Starz app.