Has the portrayal of Black women on television improved over the years? In the past, there were only a few TV shows per decade that depicted and celebrated friendship among Black women. The 1990s and early 2000s particularly produced most of these shows. It can feel like looking for a needle in a haystack to find new ones now. However, there are still bingeworthy series, movies and TV shows featuring Black female friendships. These include classics and modern must-watches, TV shows that really get it right, but also some of the shows that really missed the mark on the friendship among Black women.

The most beloved shows that captivated a strong following have done so because of their positive and empowering portrayal of friendships among Black women. They showcase genuine connections that go beyond surface-level interactions. These shows portrayed not only laughter and good times between Black female friends but vulnerability and character development as they weather storms, overcome differences and grow stronger together.

The best shows portray characters that push each other to pursue their dreams, stand up for themselves and embrace their identities. It’s positive representation that not only strengthens the bond between them but also has a message that hits viewers deep.

Actively Challenging Common Misconceptions

Since the beginning of TV, Black women have been perpetuated as catty or aggressive. Audiences instead want the shows that directly counter such one-dimensional portrayals by showing the multifaceted truth of friendship among Black women. They want to see the full spectrum of emotions, experiences and dynamics within these friendships. From navigating personal growth, work drama, their love lives and everything in between.

Here are TV shows that center a range of Black women from different socioeconomic backgrounds, LGBTQ+ and stages of life. These shows are beloved by fans and dismantle the myth of a singular Black woman’s experience. They are the TV shows that have us laughing, crying, giving *snaps* and watching again, and again.

HBO’s Insecure – Issa and Molly

Insecure brought a refreshing change on how Black female friendships are shown on TV. The show follows the lives of Issa and Molly who have been BFF’s since college. Their friendship is central to the show’s plot and captures their ups and downs as they support each other through various life challenges. Throughout its run, Insecure has addressed issues such as identity, love and ambition, with the friendships among Black women as central to the character’s personal and collective empowerment.

New Girl – Jess and Cece

Who hasn’t laughed/cried watching at least one episode of this show? The bond between Jess and Cece is… perfect. Jess, the charming, quirky, and nerdy music teacher is pushed to do new things by Cece, who is the confident and bold successful model. New Girl showcases the friendship between women, including black women, in a lighthearted manner that breaks stereotypes common in many sitcoms, emphasizing the strength and depth of these relationships

Moesha – Kim, Moesha, and Niecy

Kim, Moesha, and Niecy from Moesha are the childhood favorite triple threat of so many for a reason. This show made young viewers want to be either a singer, dancer or writer because of these friends. It also made being separated after college really hit home for a lot of people. But the show was also a source of motivation and support young Black women especially needed. Moesha offered a platform for discussions about race, identity, adolescence and more among friends that were relevant conversations then and still are now.

Living Single

Also known as the African American version of the popular sitcom, Friends, Living Single follows the lives of six friends in their twenties living the apartment life in New York City. It was originally titled My Girls, but has always had the mission of showing friendship among Black women. The four confident, spirited and educated women put into reality what it’s like to face the challenges of sisterhood in the wild city of NYC.

Why Shows Sometimes Miss the Mark

Although not a show, this is an honorable mention. A very brutally honest comedy film that pokes fun at common stereotypes in movies is Not Another Teen Movie. One of the main characters, Malik Token, played by Deon Richmond, has one of the most iconic lines of all parodies.

“Sure, why not? I am the token black guy. I’m just supposed to smile and stay out of the conversation and say things like: ‘Damn,’ ‘Shit,’ and ‘That is whack.'” Deon Richmond as “Malik Token” in the move “Not Another Teen Movie”

Yeah, representation isn’t always perfect. Some shows, while attempting to depict friendship among Black women, tend to fall into harmful stereotypes and tropes like is being satirized in Not Another Teen Movie.

A no-brainer here, but reality TV tends to exaggerate Black women as catty, rude, and competitive. Many sitcoms and stream-able series still have poor representation as well.

How These TV Shows Show Genuine Friendship Among Black Women

To be able to incorporate a diverse range of Black female characters with different backgrounds, personalities and experiences is just the beginning. The best shows have storylines that go deep into the many dynamics of friendship among Black women. They address issues such as loyalty, support, conflicts and personal growth.

Creating realistic dialogues that reflect real conversations that feel natural and resonate with the audience is important. Also, highlighting themes of empowerment, strong bonds and solidarity among Black women really goes a long way. These are just a few of the things that beloved TV shows get right when it comes to friendship among Black women.